Off Campus season 2 confirms its worst-kept secret as filming officially begins

If there's one show everyone can't stop talking about and thinking about right now, it's Off Campus. The Prime Video hockey romance series premiered in May 2026 and quickly took over the world and social media, turning its cast into overnight stars. Thankfully, we will be returning to Briar University very soon as the second season just earned an exciting update.

Shortly after the show's release, the cast and creator revealed that filming on Off Campus season 2 would begin a few weeks later. Production was set to kick off at the top of June 2026, and the cast have already started to return to Vancouver for filming, as Antonio Cipriano shared a photo on Instagram Stories in his trailer on set for season 2.

It's no surprise that Off Campus season 2 is aiming for a quick turnaround after the first season's debut became the streamer's third most-watched series debut behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Fallout, launching with 36 million viewers within its first two weeks. Those numbers will likely grow with season 2 now that the central couple has been confirmed.

Allie Hayes (Mika Abdalla) and Dean Di Laurentis (Stephen Thomas Kalyn) in OFF CAMPUS SEASON 1 | Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Allie and Dean will lead Off Campus season 2

As some fans had suspected, Off Campus will diverge from the order of Elle Kennedy's book series. While the second book, titled The Mistake, would have been the obvious next step for the show, we will instead be getting an adaptation of the third book, titled The Score. That's right, Allie (Mika Abdalla) and Dean (Stephen Kalyn) are the new leads of Off Campus season 2!

Prime Video announced the passing of the torch from Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright's Hannah and Garrett to Abdalla and Kalyn on May 28 with a video and carousel of photos of each couple. Since Allie and Dean's love story played an unexpectedly large part in season 1 with its thrilling introduction, some fans probably aren't surprised that season 2 is leap-frogging over the second book.

Buf if you're worried that Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Grace Ivers (India Fowler) won't have their moment, their love story will begin in season 2 as well. Grace has already been cast and confirmed to appear in season 2, which means Off Campus will continue with the format it mastered in season 1: spotlighting one love story while also introducing another that will continue later.

Off Campus showrunner Louisa Levy shared a statement that should further help quell any concerns in the fandom about spending less time with any of the characters:

"We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean’s story as our primary romance of season 2 after kickstarting their romance in season 1. But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don’t worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We’re looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone’s story. There’s a lot for fans to look forward to!"

In this sense, the show's comparisons to Netflix's Bridgerton, another romantic drama series that changes its primary leading couple each season, make total sense. However, it seems as though Off Campus will manage to keep its full main cast and offer past couples major storylines after they have already received their "happy ending." If season 1's any indication, the balance will be perfect.

Meanwhile, as filming gets underway on season 2, Abdalla and Kalyn have seemingly started promoting their fiery chemistry to get fans even more excited. The actors joined forces again for the Quinn audio series Rent Free, which should hold fans over until the season 2 premiere in 2027. They were already one of the best parts of the show, and we can hardly wait to watch they take center stage!