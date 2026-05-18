Off Campus season 2 gets the exciting update fans will love

It's no surprise that immediately following the premiere of Off Campus on Prime Video, the college hockey romance series blew up into one of the most popular shows in the world. Based on the best-selling books by Elle Kennedy, the series had book fans and new viewers alike head over heels for the opposites attract love story of Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli).

Before the series premiered, Prime Video renewed Off Campus season 2, which obviously had fans minds swirling while watching season 1. Similarly to Netflix's Bridgerton, each book in the Off-Campus series centers on a different couple's love story, which is a format that will follow suit in the television adaptation. After Hannah and Garrett, now we're wondering who season 2 will be about.

While it's rare in the current streaming television landscape, we already have some exciting news to share about Off Campus season 2, which comes directly from the showrunner herself, Louisa Levy. Unfortunately, she hasn't revealed which book will be adapted in season 2 just yet (though we have some ideas), we now know when cameras will start rolling on the next season!

John Logan (Antonio Cipriano) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) in OFF CAMPUS | Photo Credit: Liane Hentscher / Prime © Amazon Content Services LLC

Off Campus season 2 is written and begins filming in June 2026

As revealed by Off Campus showrunner Louisa Levy at the Amazon Upfronts, the second season has already completed the writing process. All eight episodes of the hit series' follow-up season have been written. The scripts are finished and Levy said that two of those scripts have been sent to the cast, a fact that Bright and Cameli confirmed in a separate interview on the press circuit.

Here's what Levy shared about season 2's production process to Us Weekly:

"We'll see who season 2's about, but yes, we have all eight scripts written. We've given two of them to the actors, but the writers' room is done, so now we are, we're getting ready to dive into production, and we've got a season mapped out. We know what we want to do, and we've got some fun things in store. I'll just say, book fans are going to be really excited about season 2."

Still, even though the episodes are written, there can be some changes made before cameras start rolling. After the first season's drop, the writers can pivot based on fan commentary. Levy said, "Well, listen, they're written, that doesn't mean we can't make adjustments, but we do have the plan, we have the map. But I'm pretty sure that fans are going to be really excited about it."

The showrunner didn't reveal when Off Campus season 2 begins filming, but it has been reported that production officially kicks off on June 1 and lasts through mid-September 2026. During an interview on the Today Show, the interviewer commented to Bright and Cameli that they would be shooting season 2 "next week," which Cameli confirmed with "We'll be there in a few days."

Once the cast reunites in Vancouver to begin shooting the second season, they will surely post photos for fans, and the officialy Prime Video social media accounts will also likely announce the beginning of production. These announcements could also coincide with the confirmation of which couple the second season will center on between Dean and Allie or Logan and Grace.

Obviously, since Off Campus season 2 won't wrap filming until later this fall, we shouldn't expected the season to premiere before the end of 2026. The new season will premiere on Prime Video sometime in 2027, possibly around the same time in spring. Until then, we'll have to keep checking for updates, rewatch the first season, and catch up with Kennedy's book series!