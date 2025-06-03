Olivia Munn teases what's next for Sam in Your Friends and Neighbors season 2

Warning: This post contains spoilers from the Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 finale.

Your Friends and Neighbors might be one of the best new shows that isn't getting enough conversation, though people are watching. Apple TV+ has touted the Jon Hamm series as the streamer's most-watched new original drama series, a statistic that bodes well for the show since its second season is currently in production.

If you're caught up on the season 1 finale, then your head is likely still rolling after the season-ender revealed all, including who actually killed Paul Levitt and who framed Coop for murder. Look away now if you don't want to know the answer! Paul died by suicide and his ex-wife Sam, played by Olivia Munn, staged the scene as a murder and framed Coop.

Spurned by her hook ups with Coop and frustrated that Paul nulled his $20 million life insurance policy, Sam took action to do what she thought she needed to do in order to survive for her and her two children. While Sam was arrested in the finale after her scheme was uncovered, it's later revealed that she was released and likely won't do any time.

When Your Friends and Neighbors dropped that major bombshell about Sam, there were endless questions about what would happen next for the character. Would Sam leave Westmont Village with her tail between her legs? Would Olivia Munn still appear in season 2 as a series regular? Would she still appear in the series at all? Well, Munn finally answered our question!

Olivia Munn in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Olivia Munn teases Your Friends and Neighbors season 2

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia Munn speaks about the first season of Your Friends and Neighbors, breaks down the arc of Sam's storyline throughout the season, and gives thoughtful insight into what's going through Sam's mind in season 2. Yes, that's right, Sam will be back in the second season and right in the center of the drama in Westmont Village.

Munn teases that those with "wealth and power can do horrible things" but not face life-ending repercussions. It's unclear if she's referring directly to Sam, indirectly to Coop, or vaguely about both of the characters. But it sounds like Sam won't be running from Westmont Village and will be staying put in her luxurious suburban enclave in spite of the surefire gossip headed her way:

"In the second season, what we’ve all seen in the world for hundreds of years, too, this is the same story. People with wealth and power can do horrible things, and yet you turn around and they’re sitting next to you at the dinner party, and they just keep finding their way back into these social circles and keep finding their way back into being accepted. It’s staggering and shocking for most of society who have a moral compass." —Olivia Munn

Even though Munn didn't give away any concrete spoilers for season 2, it gives us a pretty good idea about what to expect for Sam. More than likely, she will pay her dues and get right back into the society fold. Will she act like nothing happened? Will she own it and lead with confidence? Will she attempt to mend fences with friends like Mel? That's the fun of Sam's story in season 2.

Amanda Peet and Olivia Munn in "Your Friends & Neighbors," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Still, Munn recognizes that Sam wasn't born into this world of wealth and power but obtained it through her marriage. Now that she's taken quite the public tumble, and won't be receiving that $20 million windfall, how will she bounce back and maintain her standing in Westmont Village? Munn previews Sam's struggle to forge a comeback and the public's perception of Sam going forward:

"It’s set up that way because they’ve got the key, those cheat codes. Everything is set up for people who have been born with privilege; life is already set up for them to falter and come back up. My character wasn’t born with privilege and yet, here she is. She’s fallen off the mountain, and yet she’s still in this world, and we’re going to see the struggle of trying to stay in that world, keep a place in that world, get back to where she was and how everyone is going to handle that." —Olivia Munn

It's exciting that Munn will be back in Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 as Sam. She's one of the show's most intriguing, complex, and nuanced characters. As an outsider of this world, she has a unique perspective, and we finally just peeled back every layer. She's a new character in season 2, even if we're not rooting for her. If she's capable of staging her ex-husband's crime scene and framing her situationship for his murder, what else is she capable of? Can't wait to find out!

