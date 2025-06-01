Your Friends and Neighbors creator teases season 2 will 'be back pretty soon'

If you finished watching Your Friends and Neighbors season 1 episode 9 and are left wanting more, you're going to get more! Unfortunately, there isn't an episode 10 of season 1. There are only nine episodes featured in the first season of the most-watched new Apple TV+ original drama series, even though those of us who have been hooked since episode 1 definitely would have accepted another episode.

Your Friends and Neighbors ended season 1 on a high note, with the pitch-perfect season-ending episode answering all of our lingering questions. No spoilers here (but there are spoilers in our season finale recap!) revealed how Paul died, who was responsible for his death, and why Coop ended up being the prime suspect in his murder. We might have seen it coming, but not quite like that!

Although the ending of the season 1 finale could have doubled as an equally satisfying series finale, Apple TV+ renewed the Jon Hamm series from creator Jonathan Tropper for season 2 before the first season even premiered. It's like the streamer knew they had greatness in their hands, that viewers would love it, and they couldn't let it go. Thankfully, we already have season 2 updates.

Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 will be back "soon"

Ahead of the season 1 finale release, Tropper shared a post on Instagram, embedded above, that celebrated the show's success so far and shared his gratitude to the cast, crew, and fans. Additionally, Tropper also revealed that he was writing the Instagram post from the set of Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 in Manhattan, New York, and teased "we'll be back pretty soon."

That's quite the promising update for season 2, considering that most streaming shows these days can barely crank out a new season in under two years. Your Friends and Neighbors already started filming its second season in April 2025, at the same time the first season premiered on Apple TV+. That's quite unheard of these days, but that means the wait will be shorter than usual.

Beyond the season still in being production as of the season finale on May 30 and likely wrapping sometime this summer, there haven't been too many other updates about season 2. We do know that James Marsden has joined the season 2 cast as a series regular. There's no word yet on who he will be playing and how he'll be involved in Westmont Village, but he's sure to go toe-to-toe with Coop.

It's unclear what Tropper means by "we'll be back pretty soon" and how soon "pretty soon" will be. Honestly, it's unlikely that Apple TV+ will debut season 2 this fall, but never say never. Our prediction would be that season 2 will start rolling out in early 2026, but a little bit sooner than April this time around. As much as we want more and want it now, the wait won't be too bad for this show!

Watch Your Friends and Neighbors only on Apple TV+.