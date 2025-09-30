One of Hallmark's biggest series is about to find a home on Netflix

The Hallmark Channel is known for its movies and shows that feature cozy romances, charming small towns, and stories that make you believe in happily-ever-afters, and now, one of its biggest hits is making the jump to Netflix!

Yes, you read that right. A beloved Hallmark Channel series is slated to be released on the streaming platform very soon. How soon, you ask? We're talking tomorrow! Netflix unveiled its complete lineup for next month, and this show was included on the list with a release date set for Oct. 1. In fact, the show's title page has even been added to Netflix, accompanied by a notice stating "Seasons coming Wednesday." So, yeah, this isn't a joke. The Way Home is scheduled to land on Netflix this Wednesday!

Hallmark's The Way Home is coming to Netflix in October 2025

Photo: Evan Williams, Sadie LaFlamme-Snow, Chyler Leigh, and Andie MacDowell in The Way Home | Hallmark Media/Peter Stranks

There are currently three seasons of The Way Home. However, only the first two seasons will make their way to Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. This is happening due to a new deal between Hallmark Media and Netflix, which outlines a staggered release schedule for the series. As part of the agreement, seasons 1 and 2 will arrive on Netflix on Oct. 1, season 3 in February 2026, and the upcoming season 4 will follow in late 2026 after its debut on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark+.

That said, fans can look forward to the complete series eventually being available to stream on Netflix. But for now, you'll have plenty to enjoy with the first two seasons. Unfortunately, it's unknown when exactly these installments will drop. However, there's a chance seasons 1 and 2 could be released on Netflix at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET on their release date. Why? Well, that's the typical time Netflix rolls out new content. But again, nothing has been officially confirmed.

The Way Home is a fantasy drama series created by Heather Conkie, Alexandra Clarke, and Marly Reed. It's not based on anything and is instead an original story that weaves together family drama, small-town charm, and a touch of magical realism.

It follows three generations of women. You have Kat, a woman facing a turning point in her life; her teenage daughter, Alice, learning to navigate adolescence; and Kat’s mother, Del, from whom she has been estranged for years. As they reconnect, the trio uncovers long-hidden family secrets, encounters mysterious time-travel events, and tries to rebuild the bonds that were fractured.

Golden Globe Award-winning actress Andie MacDowell stars as Del. In addition, Grey's Anatomy star Chyler Leigh takes on the role of Kat, and Slasher's Sadie Laflamme-Snow plays Alice. Also in the cast are Evan Williams, Spencer MacPherson, Samora Smallwood, Alex Mallari Jr., and many others.

Starting on Oct. 1, you can stream The Way Home seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix. All three seasons are also available to stream on Hallmark+.