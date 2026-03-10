One Piece season 2 release date, time, and what you need to know

One Piece is about to set sail for season 2 on Tuesday, March 10! We shared exactly when you can watch the new season, what it's about, and what you need to know about the new season.

Live-action adaptations of anime series have had a hit-and-miss record. Thankfully, One Piece landed firmly in the “hit” category when it debuted in 2023. Both newbies and fans of the original anime equally loved the fantastic adventure. Unlike so many “one season and done” Netflix shows, One Piece earned not just a second-season renewal but a third as well. That second season is ready to hit the high seas of streaming.

It’ll be great catching back up with the Straw Hats and their quest so just when can fans enjoy this new adventure?

One Piece. (L to R) Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

What time is One Piece season 2 on Netflix?

One Piece season 2 premieres at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday March 10 on Netflix.

That's the bad news, but, the good is that, unlike other recent Netflix releases like Stranger Things or Bridgerton, Netflix isn’t doing a “split season” release. Instead, all eight episodes will be available to binge-watch at once on Tuesday, March 10.

It’s a unique move to release on a Tuesday rather than closer to the weekend. I don't remember Netflix doing a Tuesday premiere for a show like One Piece in a long time, possibly ever.

With that said, Netflix does have a big week of new releases. In addition to One Piece season 2, Netflix is also planning to release Virgin River season 7 two days later on Thursday, March 12.

Whatever the reason for the mid-week release, we're just hoping it works out and One Piece season 2 is a major success.

What to expect in One Piece season 2

For those who missed it, the show adapts the long-running anime, set in a world packed with pirates and corrupt governments. The inaugural season focuses on Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy), a goofball with dreams of finding the legendary lost treasure of pirate lord Gol D. Roger. Luffy is aided by an elixir that basically makes his body rubber.

Luffy soon gathers a strange cast of misfits to his side: master swordsman Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), explorer/thief Nami (Emily Rudd), would-be master chef Usopp (Jacob Romero), and arrogant but caring Sanji (Taz Skylar). The first season ended with the newly named Straw Hats embarking to find the Grand Line, which leads to the treasure.

Season 2 will continue the adventures as the crew adapts to being pirates, continuing to outrun Luffy’s former friend Koby (Morgan Davies), a Marine serving for Vice Admiral Monkey D. Grap (Vincent Regan), who happens to be Luffy’s grandfather. The group will go to new locations while tangling with both old enemies and new threats, such as Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, and Callum Kerr as the feared Captain Smoker.

Expect more twists and turns to come as One Piece season 2 looks to be even more epic than the first year for a top-notch Netflix saga!

One Piece season 2 premieres on Netflix on Tuesday, March 10 at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET.