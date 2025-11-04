One Piece season 3 has found its Bon Clay in Oh, Mary! writer

The One Piece cast just keeps on growing, and now we’re looking ahead at some season 3 storylines to come. Bon Clay will be a major part in the story, and the Netflix series has found its face.

All of this is coming out ahead of One Piece season 2 dropping, so not much is known about how Bon Clay will fit into the story. However, we do have the anime story to get an idea of it, and the first season did a pretty good job of combining so many episodes into an eight-episode season.

Take a look at who will become Bon Clay in One Piece season 3

The Netflix live adaptation has landed Tony winner Cole Escola as the face of Bon Clay, according to Deadline. They are also known as Bentham and Mr. 2 Bon Kurei by anime fans, and they are one of those characters who many have been excited to see them develop.

Bon Clay is described as a “master of performance and precision.” Envisioned as non-binary in the original manga series, they are a theatrical assassin who managed to turn combat into art, and they’re sure to show off their skills when the Straw hats end up coming across them.

While in the anime, Bon Clay starts off as a villainous character and becomes a friend, is that what will happen in the third season of the series? Probably, and a villain-to-hero arc is always fun to see play out. It’s going to be even better when the character is known for flamboyant ballet moves in the middle of a fight.

78th Annual Tony Awards - Arrivals | Arturo Holmes/GettyImages

Who is Cole Escola?

Escola is coming into One Piece season 3 as a series regular, so we’ll get to see a lot of Bon Clay. However, you may know them more for their writing and Broadway abilities, as they recently won a Tony award for lead actor in Oh Mary!, a production that they also wrote. Oh Mary! is still on Broadway, but you’ll need to get tickets fast, as the production moves to London’s West End after January 2026.

They’ve also written At Home with Amy Sedaris, where they were a recurring guest star, and you’ll also see them in the likes of Mozart in the Jungle and Jonty.

I know I have someone in the house looking forward to One Piece season 3 with this casting news. Just knowing that Bon Clay is coming into the story is all she needed to know to share everything she could with me! Now we just have to wait until at least 2027, as we’re still waiting for One Piece season 2 in March 2026.