Only Murders in the Building just added way more star power for season 6

Once more, it appears Only Murders in the Building is going to have a star-studded guest cast for season 6, which is set in London.

For the upcoming sixth season, Deadline reported a great group of new actors is joining up, including Jennifer Saunders (Absolutely Fabulous), Sean Teale (Skins), Simone Ashley (Bridgerton), Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow), Rhea Norwood (Heartstopper), Matthew Beard (The Imitation Game), and Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters).

Only Murders in the Building has boasted an all-star cast since it premiered on Hulu in 2021. The show pairs comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short with rising star Selena Gomez as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, the inhabitants of a New York brownstone who investigate murders and do a podcast on their exploits.

The show has backed the trio up, with each season packed with notable guest stars, either for one season or spanning multiple seasons. They include Paul Rudd, Tea Leoni, Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, Jane Lynch, Bobby Cannavale, Christoph Waltz, Renee Zellweger, and even Meryl Streep as Loretta, an actress who becomes Oliver's wife.

All the new stars are from the U.K., which makes sense as this season will be set in London. Filming is underway, with the main three stars joined by Michael Cyril Creighton as their friend Howard and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as the NYPD aide, Detective Donna Williams. It's also likely Streep will make at least a brief appearance as Loretta.

Of the new cast members, the most famous is Saunders, a long-time face on British TV, including the beloved 1990s comedy Absolutely Fabulous. Ashley is known for her role as Kate on Bridgerton, while Chadha-Patel is a popular British comedian. As of yet, there are no details about their characters.

While we don’t know the details on the storyline, moving to London looks to put a new spin on the series!

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING - (Disney/Patrick Harbron) MARTIN SHORT, STEVE MARTIN, SELENA GOMEZ

What to expect in Only Murders in the Building season 6

The fifth season ended with the trio helping to save their home from destruction. They listened to the latest podcast from Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) about a red-haired woman accused of killing a British royal descendant and going on the run. A red-haired woman came to the Arconia's door before dying of a knife wound and turned out to be Cinda herself.

That has the trio heading to London to figure out what happened. Seeing the three abroad should be fun enough without imagining what wild murder case they’ll find themselves thrown into. It’s likely more cast members will be announced as filming continues, as Only Murders in the Building prepares for another great year of murder, mystery, and laughs that fans love.

Only Murders in the Building is now streaming on Hulu.