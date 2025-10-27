Only Murders in the Building reportedly getting major makeover in potential season 6

Once again, the Arconia has been the setting for another comical investigation led by Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short) in Only Murders in the Building season 5. The season has focused on the murders of the building's doorman Lester and mobster Nicky Caccimelio (Bobby Cannavale), but ahead of the finale, there's already chatter about the next season.

It's hard to beat the Emmy-nominated Hulu hit with each new season, but season after season, the show keeps getting better. The guest stars are part of that recipe, as season 5 welcomed Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, and Téa Leoni on top of returning guest stars like Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Meryl Streep. But the one thing the show hasn't done is go overseas.

While Hulu hasn't announced a renewal on Oct. 27, the day before the Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale, Deadline reports that a huge scenery change is in the cards in the event of a season 6 renewal. Aside from a trip to Los Angeles, the series and its characters have stayed put in New York City. But Charles, Mabel, and Oliver could be headed to London next season!

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING season 5 - MARTIN SHORT, STEVE MARTIN, SELENA GOMEZ | Disney/Patrick Harbron

Only Murders in the Building season 6 rumored to take place in London

According to Deadline's report, the potential trip across the pond for our trio of podcasters in season 6 could be teased in the season 5 finale episode. Currently, it's unclear what the scenery change would consist of since Only Murders in the Building season 6 hasn't been formally renewed or announced. What takes them there and for how long obviously has not been revealed.

Should the season 6 setting actually move to London, even for a few episodes, that would be the first time that the series films episodes outside of the country. The chatter about a change this big brings up multiple questions about the season 5 finale. Will they successfully save the Arconia from being turned in to a casino? Is another murder going to take place in the Arconia?

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING - “Cuckoo Chicks” - MARTIN SHORT, SELENA GOMEZ, STEVE MARTIN | Disney/Patrick Harbron

Typically, the series teases the next season's case in the final seconds of the season finale, which again calls into question what could be in the cards for the season 5 finale. We're all probably wondering that if the murder they're solving in season 6 happened in London, does the "building" in the title become irrelevant? But what murder in NYC could possibly take them to London?

As a fan since the very first episode, I am absolutely on board for anything this show has to offer. To quote the Gilmore Girls theme song, where they lead, I will follow. They haven't let me down yet! Surely, there will be some critiques of the show trying to go too big or losing the makeup of its plot with a trip to London, but I'm all for the show going all out before its inevitable and eventual ending.

