Only Murders in the Building adds Téa Leoni in mysterious new role ahead of season 5
By Cody Schultz
It seems Only Murders in the Building season 5 has found its first major casting addition in Madam President star Téa Leoni!
Leoni is primed to join the cast of Only Murders in the Building season 5 following a guest appearance in the show’s season 4 finale which debuted on Oct. 29. While Hulu has not yet confirmed whether Leoni will be joining the show as a series regular or in a recurring role for season 5, it’s clear that Leoni’s character is primed to play a major role in the show’s fifth season.
Warning, spoilers ahead from the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale.
As we learned in the season 4 finale, Leoni has joined the Only Murders in the Building cast as Sofia Caccimelio. Little is known about the character, outside of the fact that she seems to be a wealthy and well-connected woman who comes to the Arconia seeking the help of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, in finding her presumed dead husband, Nicky.
In the finale, Sofia approaches Charles and Mabel with what she calls an urgent matter and we learn that her husband is presumed dead by the news, hinting that his death has gotten media attention. Charles and Mabel kindly pass on Sofia’s offer, telling her that they aren’t a detective firm and only investigate murders in the building to which Sofia reveals that, “What happened to Nicky has everything to do with this building.”
After Charles and Mabel turn her down again, Sofia leaves the pair her card and tells them to call her if they change her mind, and seems to hint that her husband was perhaps caught up in something dangerous telling Charles and Mabel, “I thought maybe you could do what the police have been unable to and what I can’t safely do by myself.”
While Charles and Mabel turned down the case at first, it seems the mystery of Nicky Caccimelio will be a part of season 5’s storyline and that we’ll get to see more of Leoni next season as the show peels back the mystery of the Caccimelios.
Only Murders in the Building marks Leoni’s first major TV gig since Madame Secretary concluded its six-season run on CBS in 2019. Leoni is the latest in a string of high-profile stars to pass through the Arconia doors and is expected to be one of several new additions to the season 5 cast, with additional casting for Only Murders in the Building's fifth season expected to be announced in the months ahead.
Only Murders in the Building seasons 1-4 are streaming on Hulu!