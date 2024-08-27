8 shows to watch if you love Only Murders in the Building
By Wade Wainio
If you’re a fan of Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, you’re likely drawn to its unique blend of mystery, humor, and eccentric characters. For its fans, the show masterfully combines a compelling whodunit with sharp wit and quirky storytelling, making it a standout in the mystery-comedy genre. Whether it’s the engaging plot twists, the chemistry between the lead characters, or the show’s charming setting, there’s a lot to love.
If you’re looking for more series' that capture a similar vibe, from darkly comedic thrillers to character-driven mysteries, here are 8 shows that might just hit the spot. Some are on Hulu, and some are available elsewhere — we'll tell you where to look!
1. Veronica Mars, available on Hulu
Veronica Mars follows the life of a high school student who moonlights as a private investigator. Set in the fictional town of Neptune, California, Veronica, played by Kristen Bell, navigates the class divide while solving mysteries both small and large, including the murder of her best friend. The show is known for its sharp writing, witty dialogue, and complex characters, blending teen drama with noir elements. Fans of Only Murders in the Building will appreciate the blend of humor and mystery, along with a strong, independent lead character.
Available on Max and beyond
2. The Flight Attendant, available on Max
The Flight Attendant is a darkly comedic thriller starring Kaley Cuoco as Cassie Bowden, a flight attendant with a penchant for heavy drinking and making bad decisions. Her life takes a sharp turn when she wakes up in a hotel room next to a dead body with no memory of what happened. As Cassie tries to piece together the events of that night, she becomes entangled in a web of murder and international intrigue. With its fast-paced narrative, dark humor, and unreliable protagonist, this show offers a gripping ride for mystery lovers.
3. Search Party, available on Max
Search Party is a satirical dark comedy that follows a group of twenty-something friends in New York City who become amateur detectives when they investigate the disappearance of a college acquaintance. What begins as a simple quest quickly spirals into a complex and dangerous mystery. The show deftly blends comedy, drama, and suspense, offering a sharp critique of millennial culture. With its quirky characters, unexpected twists, and dark humor, Search Party might appeal to fans of offbeat mysteries and character-driven storytelling.
4. Broadchurch, 3 seasons available on Tubi, PlutoTV, Peacock, Freevee, Roku Channel, PBS
Set in a small coastal town in England, Broadchurch is a gripping crime drama that follows detectives Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) as they investigate the murder of an 11-year-old boy. The show is lauded for its emotional depth, complex characters, and its exploration of the impact of the crime on the close-knit community. Broadchurch offers a slow-burn mystery with a strong focus on character development and atmosphere, making it a compelling watch for Only Murders fans who can enjoy a more serious and dramatic take on crime-solving and mystery.
5. Dead to Me, available on Netflix - [NOTE: Trailer contains adult language]
Dead to Me is a dark comedy series about the unlikely friendship between Jen (Christina Applegate), a recently widowed real estate agent, and Judy (Linda Cardellini), a free-spirited woman she meets at a grief support group. As their friendship deepens, secrets begin to surface, leading to unexpected twists and emotional revelations. The show skillfully balances humor and drama, with strong performances and a suspenseful plot that keeps viewers hooked. Fans of Only Murders in the Building might appreciate the mix of dark comedy, mystery, and the exploration of complex relationships.
6. Sherlock, available on PBS, Hulu, and Britbox
Sherlock is a modern-day adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective stories, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as the brilliant but eccentric "consulting detective" Sherlock Holmes and Martin Freeman as his loyal friend, Dr. John Watson. Set in contemporary London, the series presents clever, fast-paced mysteries filled with witty dialogue, intellectual challenges, and an intriguing dynamic between the two leads. With its stylish direction, sharp writing, and captivating performances, Sherlock offers a thrilling experience for fans of detective stories and intricate puzzles.
7. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, available on Freevee and Amazon Prime Video
While not a mystery, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel shares a similar witty and quirky tone. Set in 1950s New York City, the show follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel, housewife who uncovers her talent for stand-up comedy after her husband walks out on her. As she navigates the male-dominated world of comedy, Midge’s journey is filled with sharp humor, vibrant characters, and a richly detailed setting. Fans of Only Murders might enjoy the show’s clever dialogue, charming period atmosphere, and the protagonist’s determination to carve out her own path.
8. Pushing Daisies, available on Max
Pushing Daisies is an admittedly gimmicky, whimsical fantasy ("forensic fairy tale") series about Ned (Lee Pace), a pie-maker who has the ability to bring the dead back to life with a single touch. However, if he touches them again, they die for good. He teams up with his childhood sweetheart (Anna Friel), who he brings back to life but can never touch again, and a private investigator (Chi McBride) to solve murder cases.
If you are able to accept the basic premise, you might appreciate the show for its quirky charm, vibrant visual style, and unique premise, blending romance, mystery, and dark comedy. Fans of Only Murders in the Building might appreciate its offbeat humor and imaginative storytelling.