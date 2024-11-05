Only Murders in the Building isn't new tonight, Nov. 5 (and no, it’s not because of the Election)
By Cody Schultz
Tuesday might have arrived, but don’t expect a new episode of Only Murders in the Building to be streaming on Hulu this evening.
As much as we’d love to be able to enjoy a new episode of Hulu’s Emmy-winning comedy this evening, the sad reality is that the season is officially over. That’s right, last week’s new episode episode served as the season finale and marked the end of season 4.
With season 4 ending last week with episode 10, there is no new episode coming our way this evening not because the show has been preempted due to the election like many other shows but simply because the season is over. While some streaming originals on Hulu have gotten longer season runs, every season of Only Murders in the Building has consisted of just ten episodes and that was again the case with season 4. So while it’s easy to assume that the show is simply not new this Tuesday due to the election – which has preempted many shows, particularly on broadcast – the fact is that season 4 is complete and we’re going to have to wait a while for new episodes to begin dropping on Hulu again.
The good news is that there is more Only Murders in the Building on the way!
Ahead of the season 4 finale on Oct. 29, Hulu announced that Only Murders in the Building would be returning for a fifth season. We don’t yet know when season 5 will arrive, but we have a good feeling it will be coming in 2025 as Only Murders in the Building is one of the rare streaming original series that has actually managed to release a new season yearly since its premiere in 2021.
Season 5 will see Charles, Oliver, and Mabel once again on the case working to solve the latest murder to strike the Arconia and it’s also been teased that the team could end up freelancing on another case in season 5 connected to the disappearance of a high-profile figure with a connection to the building.
Until season 5 arrives, fans can enjoy rewatching past seasons on Hulu as all episodes are streaming now on Hulu as well as on Disney+ for those with the Disney+ and Hulu bundle!