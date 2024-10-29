Only Murders in the Building season 5 is happening (and here's everything we know so far!)
By Cody Schultz
We don’t know how many more seasons of Only Murders in the Building Hulu might have planned, but we know the Emmy-nominated comedy is coming back for at least one more season!
That’s right, Only Murders in the Building has already been renewed for a fifth season with Hulu ordering a fifth season of its breakout comedy only a week after season 4 kicked off in late August 2024. Considering how season 4 ended, we’re more than relieved to know that another season is on the way and that we don’t have to wait to know that another season is happening.
Instead, we just will have to wait for the next season to arrive on Hulu but the good news is that we already know a bit about what to expect from the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.
Only Murders in the Building season 5 is happening and will be 10 episodes
Fans can rest at ease knowing that Only Murders in the Building season 5 is happening as the show was renewed on Sept. 4, 2024. When announcing the show’s renewal, Hulu also confirmed that the next season will consist of 10 episodes which isn’t surprising at all.
All four seasons of the show have consisted of ten episodes which has proven to be the magic number for the series. 10 episode seasons have allowed the show’s writers to deliver tightly told stories that have unfolded across the season and proven to be the perfect number of episodes for the series.
These shorter seasons have also allowed the show to release new seasons every year since the show premiered in 2021, which is a rare feat for a streaming original in today’s day and age.
Season 5 of Only Murders should be coming in 2025
Although Hulu has not yet confirmed when the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building, it is expected that season 5 will be coming in 2025. The reason fans are expecting season 5 will arrive in 2025 is because Only Murders in the Building has released a new season every year without long drawn-out hiatuses.
Traditionally, Hulu has debuted new seasons of Only Murders in the Building in the summer with three of the show’s four seasons premiering in August. It’s for that reason that it’s expected that season 5 will be released sometime in August 2025.
If Hulu follows a similar release schedule for season 5 as it did with season 4 in releasing the season at the end of August, it is possible that season 5 could premiere on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.
The Only Murders cast should feature new and returning favorites
Of course, there is no Only Murders in the Building without the show’s core ensemble of Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, and luckily all three stars will be coming back for the show’s fifth season. As for the rest of the cast? Well, that’s where things are a bit more uncertain.
Heading into season 5, we’re fully expecting that several key players will be back in some capacity next season including Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard, who has been a mainstay on the show since the beginning, as well as Teddy Coluca as the Arconia’s doorman, Lester.
Season 5 also will add the amazing Téa Leoni to the cast following her introduction in the season four finale as Sofia Caccimelio, a mystery woman who arrives at the Arconia to hire the Only Murders team to help her find her presumed dead husband, Nicky.
The door also remains open for some of the show’s amazing guest stars to return for a cameo or two next season such as Meryl Streep’s Loretta, Melissa McCarthy’s Doreen, Amy Ryan’s Jan Bellows, Molly Shannon’s Bev Melon, Richard Kind’s Vince Fish, Kumail Ali Nanjiani’s Rudy Thurber, and who knows we might even see the returns of Eva Longoria, Zach Galifianakis, and Eugene Levy in season 5.
Warning spoilers ahead from the season 4 finale!
What will Only Murders in the Building season 5 be about?
While the exact plotline for season 5 has not yet been confirmed, the season 4 finale set up what will be season 5’s key mysteries with the arrival of a mysterious new figure and yet another murder in the building.
The primary focus of season 5 is likely to be centered around Charles, Oliver, and Mabel working to find out who killed Lester with Lester’s murder likely to be the central investigation of the season. It’s also expected that the Only Murders team will somehow end up working with Sofia Caccimelio and help her look into the disappearance of her husband, Nicky.
We don’t know much about the Caccimelios just yet other than that Nicky has been presumed dead and that he has a strong connection of some sort to the Arconia. We also know that the police have not been of help with the case and get the sense Sofia is not the type of person who people say no to, thus why we’re expecting the Only Murders team will eventually end up working the case.
Given this is Only Murders in the Building, we have a sneaking suspicion the two storylines will somehow become intertwined and perhaps Lester’s death will be connected to the Caccimelio family.
Only Murders in the Building seasons 1-4 are streaming on Hulu!