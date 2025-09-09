Only Murders in the Building season 5 dedication honors Jim Edmiston and Collin Smith

Only Murders in the Building season 5 made its premiere on Sept. 9 with three all-new episodes that set the stage for another mysterious season full of twists and turns. This season, our favorite trio are investigating the death of their beloved doorman Lester and its possible connections to the disappearance of a prominent New York City mobster. We're already captivated by this mystery.

However, the conclusion of the Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere episode ended on a somber note. The first episode featured a dedication in its end card that read, "Dedicated to the memory of Jim Edmiston and Collin Smith." After seeing the dedication, viewers might be curious about the touching honor and how Edmiston and Smith are connected to the show.

According to his IMDb page, Collin Smith was a location manager, producer, second unit direction, and assistant director on multiple projects. Smith has credits for location management on 10 episodes of Only Murders in the Building in 2021, which would be the show's first season. Smith doesn't have any credits after his location management contributions to television series The Endgame and The Calling in 2022.

Smith also worked in location management on other shows filming in New York City like Blue Bloods, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and How to Make It in America. Other titles included on his credits are Third Watch, Anger Management, Lucky Number Slevin, Shortbus, Rescue Me, No Reservations, The Visitor, The Wackness, A Little Help, God Friended Me, and many more. His age and cause of death aren't currently known, but we wish condolences to his friends and family.

Additionally, Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 1 included a dedication to Jim Edmiston in a dual honor. Even though the episode also honored Edmiston, his exact connection to the series is unknown, as he isn't featured in the show's credits on IMDB. He could have been a member of the behind-the-scenes team or a family member or close friend to a crew member.

Television series and movies frequently featured dedications to those closely connected to the cast and crew in spite of the viewers sometimes being unfamiliar with those who have passed away. It's a special way for cast and crew members to honor those who have either worked hard on the series or inspired their work and lives in some way.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.