Only Murders season 5 trailer spoils roles of 8 new guest stars

Only Murders in the Building has dropped its first trailer for season 5, which shows the roles for its whopping eight guest stars!

Only Murders in the Building has become one of Hulu’s biggest original hits. It’s partly thanks to the great mix of mystery and comedy, as viewers love seeing the heroes solving crimes in a posh New York apartment building. It also works for the fantastic chemistry of leads Steve Martin (actor Charles), Martin Short (egotistical Broadway producer Oliver), and Selena Gomez (quirky artist Mabel).

Each season also boasts a bevy of amazing guest stars, most only around for one season, while others do return. That includes iconic Oscar-winner Meryl Streep as Oliver's girlfriend, Loretta Dunkin and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as the trio’s police detective aide Donna Willis.

Season 5 is no different as the trailer shows the peeks at the year’s mystery and who the major guest stars play!

Who’s who in the OMITB season 5 trailer?

The series picks up where season 4 left off as Oliver, Charles, and Mabel are trying to figure out who killed the Arconia's beloved doorman, Lester. That somehow pulls them into investigating the disappearance of suspected mobster Nicky “The Neck” Caccimelio, and that sucks them into the world of the mafia and the rich elite.

The trailer shows the gang’s usual antics, like messing up Lester’s funeral and dodging mobsters while still trying to succeed on their own. Back for the season is Nathan Lane in his Emmy-winning turn as Teddy Dimas, Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard, and Richard Kind as Vince Fish.

Coming in for the new season is Bobby Cavanale as Nicky Caccimelio with Tea Leoni as his wife, Sofia. The trailer hints that Charles once again continues his terrible romantic history by getting way too close to a woman who may be a killer.

Also around are Keegan-Michael Key, as the newly elected mayor of New York City; Beanie Feldstein as a new resident; Jermaine Fowler as a new Arconia doorman; Oscar-winner Dianne Wiest as Lester’s widow; and Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz and Renée Zellweger as Jay Pflug, Bash Steeg and Camila White, described as "three of the richest people in the world," who are all somehow tied into this (with Waltz wielding a kitchen knife in a dark way).

Likely, the series may have a few appearances kept under wraps (just as when Paul Rudd surprisingly appeared in season 4), so there may be more faces popping in. Once more, it looks like Only Murders in the Building is going to be one of the most star-studded TV shows around to make season 5 even better.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres on Hulu on September 9.

