Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10 release time, synopsis, and what to expect

After another twisty season spent investigating in the Arconia, it all comes down to this. Only Murders in the Building season 5 comes to an end with episode 10 on Hulu, and the season finale episode promises to answer all of our lingering questions about the deaths of Lester and Nicky, and maybe even pose some new questions about what could come in a possible season 6.

If you haven't caught up on the penultimate episode, then look away now! Only Murders revealed who killed Nicky in season 5 episode 9, though there could also still be more to that story. Charles, Mabel, and Oliver discovered that Lester killed Nicky with his elevator crank to protect the Arconia, and Randall helped him keep it a secret. However, Lester ended up dead shortly after.

But how retaliated against Lester and killed him in the Arconia fountain? Does Lester's murder have to do with Nicky's? What's next after the reveal that Nicky's family stole the finger from Charles' freezer? It's all coming in Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10. When can you start watching the final episode of the season? We're sharing everything you need to know to tune in below!

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING season 5 episode 10 - MARTIN SHORT, STEVE MARTIN, SELENA GOMEZ | Disney/Patrick Harbron

What time is Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10 on Hulu?

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 10 releases on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 on Hulu. The biggest questions fans always want to know the answer to is what time the episodes are released on Hulu, and while there might be some confusion, the Hulu app reveals that the season 5 finale will drop at 12 a.m. ET on Oct. 28. That means that those on the West Coast of the United States can watch the season ender at 9 p.m. PT on Oct. 27.

Whether the episode gets released at midnight or 3 a.m. for East Coasters, an overnight release means still attempting to dodge spoilers throughout the day on Tuesday. But that also means that you can watch the episode whenever it's convenient for you. That could be first thing in the morning or when you get home from school or work. In addition to streaming on Hulu, if you have a bundle subscription on Disney+, you can also watch on that platform!

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING season 5 episode 10 - BEANIE FELDSTEIN | Disney/Patrick Harbron

What to expect in the Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale

Going into the Only Murders in the Building season 5 finale, we have a pretty good idea of what to anticipate from the episode. Titled "The House Always..." (based on the very apt casino-themed phrase "the house always wins'), the season finale will reveal all about the murders of Lester and Nicky and who was behind it all along.

Hulu shared the following synopsis: "With the clock ticking, the trio doubles down to bring 'new' and 'old' forces together to bring down a killer — ending in one explosive showdown and the reveals they’ve been chasing all season."

Charles, Mabel, and Oliver have a race against time to solve the murder and keep Camila (Renée Zellweger from turning the Arconia into a casino. Even though all hope seemed lost in the previous episode, there's still a chance that the trio can bring the killer to justice and stop the billionaires from encroaching on their home. They have pulled off miracles before!

The synopsis also teases that there will be "one explosive showdown," but who is that showdown with? Here are the key contenders: Bash Steed (Christoph Waltz), Jay Pflug (Logan Lerman), Camila White, Sofia Caccimelio (Téa Leoni). Could there be someone else we aren't expecting to be involved? That's the excitement of the finale! Plus, the Thē performance pictured above.

