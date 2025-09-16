Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 recap: Mabel's wooed by Jay Pflug

This post contains spoilers from Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 4 from this point forward.

Following the Only Murders in the Building season 5 three-episode premiere, the trio find themselves in a sticky situation hiding from Camila, Bash, and Jay in the Velvet Room. Mabel spotted Jay sidling up at the bar for a drink and noticed that his right hand is bandaged and missing a finger. In that moment, they realize that they could have their murderers. But is it that simple?

Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are able to sneak out of the Velvet Room without the billionaires catching them, even after Oliver accidentally knocks over and breaks a glass behind the bar where they were hiding. However, the billionaires know that they weren't alone and that they were caught at the scene of the crime. Well, one of the crimes. Clearly, it's going to be trio vs. trio.

The beginning of the episode gave us glimpses into who Camila, Bash, and Jay are in their lives and careers and how they present themselves to the public, which might not be the complete truth. While they begin to piece together clues, they discover Howard has introduced a robot doorman named Lestr to the Arconia. No one really likes the robot, though (shocker).

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING season 5 episode 4 - SELENA GOMEZ, MARTIN SHORT, STEVE MARTIN | Disney/Patrick Harbron

Clearing the billionaires' names... or so they think

Oliver put together a murder board with Vince, who used to partake in bird watching with Lester. They are able to link Lester's bird codenames with Camila, Bash, Jay, and Nicky Caccimelio. Their findings present some interesting theories, but Mabel and Charles are pretty much set on Jay being involved with the murder somehow because of his missing finger.

In order to goad the billionaires into thinking they're onto them, the trio records their season 5 podcast teaser and alludes to the three of them being involved in Nicky's murder. And now they wait. Mabel's latest run-in with Thē in the building prompts her to lie and pretend their podcast has a lucrative deal with Wondify coming up. Thē makes Mabel feel inferior, which began after their mutual friend died. Mabel attempts to make the lie truth by sending Wondify a pitch.

Their teaser worked as they receive a video from Jay saying he will drop by later that night to "clear things up." To the trio's surprise, Camila and Bash soon follow Jay at Oliver's place because they were following Jay and wanted to make sure he didn't implicate them. Bash threatens to sue for libel, and when they discover the trio looked at the body, it's even worse. Next, they divide and conquer.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING season 5 episode 4 - LOGAN LERMAN as Jay Pflug | Disney/Patrick Harbron

Jay outsmarts Mabel with a major Wondify deal twist

Charles questions Bash, Oliver questions Camila, and Mabel questions Jay. Bash is charmed by cooking with Charles, and Camila's consumed with redecorating Oliver's apartment. But Mabel's able to have a more vulnerable conversation with Jay. She reveals how Thē makes her feel and mentions the lie about the Wondify deal. It's an oddly comfortable conversation.

After their evening with their main suspects, the trio are convinced that the billionaires didn't have anything to do with Nicky or Lester's murder. They all told the same story about Nicky arriving to the poker night out of control and on drugs, leading him to chopping off Jay's finger. As they tell it, they were just at the wrong place at the wrong time when Nicky lost control.

The billionaires excuse themselves and leave after clearing their names (and Camila somehow remodeled Oliver's dining room). While eating dinner, Mabel appears to have grown a little crush on Jay. However, while signing their Wondify deal the next day, Mabel realizes the finger can't be Jay's because it's from the wrong hand. And here's where things get interesting...

It's too late for the trio to realize that the billionaires fabricated a story and lied to them the night before. They're ready to start recording and expose Camila, Bash, and Jay's lies, but they aren't allowed to speak about management of the company. After Jay's conversation with Mabel, the billionaires became new majority stakeholders in Wondify. Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are locked into silence with their deal for three years. There has to be a way out, right? Right?!

Only Murders in the Building season 5 releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.