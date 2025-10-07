Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7 recap: Are the Arconia's days numbered?

This post contains spoilers from Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 7 from this point forward.

Last week's episode of Only Murders in the Building season 5 left us with a lot to consider. As Oliver returned to his childhood neighborhood in Flatbush, he reconnected with his past and decided that it was time for him and Loretta to move out of the Arconia. When he revealed this decision, I wondered if the offer he received was actually real. Well, he got some news on that front.

Speaking of more storylines coming into focus, following Charles and Mabel's discovery that Bash had been catfishing Charles on his senior dating app, more details come into focus about what he and the billionaires are getting up to. Why was Bash keeping an eye on Charles and his friends? It's a complicated question that takes the trio off the grid and in dangerous territory.

The trio are being pressured by the Wondify team to continue creating content, even though that content can't be related to the billionaires and their involvement in Lester and Nicky. Before they head off the grid, the trio welcomes Mayor Tillman to their podcast, but after his assistant leaves the room and they cut the microphones, he reveals his belief that Bash Steed committed the murders.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING season 5 - MARTIN SHORT | Disney/Patrick Harbron

Charles, Mabel, and Oliver crash the billionaires' game night

Mayor Tillman also shares that his assistant is Bash's niece, who he was forced to hire by Bash so he could keep an eye on him. He doesn't have proof that Bash actually committed the murders, but he knows what he's capable of due to their history together. Tillman gives them intel on Bash's country estate in Connecticut where he will host his billionaire meeting with Camila and Jay.

Oliver has hesitations about joining Charles and Mabel to the country house, fearing what could happen to them. Upon their arrival, the trio are met with a creepy child using a knife to shave a stick into a shiv. They enter the home and creep around, watching Bash, Camila, and Jay play Operation. Oliver decides he's seen enough, but as he makes his exit, he gets them caught.

Apparently, the group started having game nights rather than being competitive in business. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are allowed to stay and observe their board game evening, later splitting up and talking to each of the individually. Camila scares Oliver, Bash creeps Charles out, and Jay once again flirts with Mabel. He asks her out to dinner, and she clearly begins to consider that he's a good guy.

However, he reveals that the three billionaires are trying to settle a bet. The same bet they were hashing out the last time they were in the Arconia's gaming parlor. He put his foot in his mouth and now Mabel's on the warpath. Mabel suggests competing in a game night. If they win, they will stop investigating the billionaires. If they lose, Bash jokingly suggest they'll be killed.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING season 5 - RENÉE ZELLWEGER | Disney/Patrick Harbron

Camila wants to turn the Arconia into a casino

Oliver officially leaves the party early, which leads to him going "missing" and Loretta putting out a silver alert on him. Charles and Mabel surprisingly win a game of Celebrity with the Broadway category thanks to Oliver's knowledge he's imparted on them. Since they won, Bash reveals they were playing for a contract to create the first casino in New York City.

Each have a proposal for the casino, and the winner would get to turn theirs into reality. Mabel grabs their trophy, which they were protective over. When she drops it on the table, the missing finger pops out. Charles and Mabel rush out with the finger, but are met with Jay who says they're in danger with the finger in their possession. But he allows them to leave without notice.

Oliver takes a tractor from the farm he wandered onto and drives it back to Bash's house to save Charles and Mabel. Very slowly, the trio leave Bash's country house and make it back to the Arconia with the finger. As they're downloading the day's events in Charles' apartment, there's a knock at the door. They have received an unkind visit from none other than Camila.

She wants the finger back in order to make her casino bid go through, and she holds them at gunpoint to get what she wants. Finally, they hand it over and she reveals all about her plans. The offer Oliver received was from Camila. She's buying all of the apartments to turn the Arconia into The Camila Club. If the trio don't act fast, the Arconia's days are numbered.

Only Murders in the Building releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.