Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 recap: Ladies' night leads to new suspects

After this week's episode of Only Murders in the Building, there are only two more episodes of season 5 left! That means we're getting closer and closer to finding out who killed Lester and Nicky and how this complicated case comes together. Last week, the trio played board games with the billionaires and discovered what their intention has been from the beginning, and it's not good.

Bash, Camila, and Jay were competing to see whose proposal for the first casino in New York City would win. When Mabel, Charles, and Oliver steal the finger back from the billionaires, Camila tracked them down at Charles' apartment and held them at gunpoint until they handed it back over. She needs the finger in order to complete her proposal, which will turn the Arconia into a casino.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 episode 8 opens with a flashback to two years ago, as Camila sidles up to the bar at the Velvet Room and speaks with Nicky. She talks him into hosting a ladies' night once a week. Back in real time, Thē invites Mabel and her friends to a party, but it's not just any party. It's Camila's ladies' night in the building. Mabel couldn't be more excited!

Mabel, Loretta, and Williams join Camila's ladies' casino night

Charles and Oliver confirm with Randall that the Arconia has 165 units and Camila now owns 82 of them, which is 49 percent of the apartments. They need to leap into action before Camila overtakes over half of the building. Oliver worries about walking back on his decision to move since Loretta wants to build a new home together. Loretta's flight gets canceled, which gives her the opportunity to join Mabel at ladies' night. She brings Detective Williams with her to join the Save the Arconia mission.

While they devise a plan for the evening, the group cracks the code on the origin story of Charles' attraction to criminals — it began with his mother. But that's merely an aside as they continue to unravel what's to come. Loretta learned that Camila believes the reincarnation of her aristocrat great-grandmother, which is why she wears gloves. Mabel, Loretta, and Detective Williams get dressed to the nines for ladies' night and run into a despondent Rainey in the lobby, who demands to join.

Charles and Oliver knock on doors around the Arconia, but they don't have any luck and are summoned to the lobby to talk with Randall. He inform them that another apartment was sold and would take Camila over the edge. Meanwhile at ladies' night, apparently Jennifer Aniston is attendance (she doesn't make a cameo), and Detective Williams disguises herself as a poker dealer. Camila arrives and plays against Mabel and Rainey. Secretly, Williams has some tricks up her sleeve.

Williams has somehow worked the cards so Camila continues to lose and the others have more luck. Mabel removes Rainey from casino night when her anger toward Camila gets the best of her. In the lobby display case, Rainey notices that Lester's hat has been clean and wishes that his elevator crank was still on display. Mabel promises they'll find the crank. There's bad luck on the casino floor when Loretta gets Williams thrown out for double dealing. Loretta uses the moment to delve into Camila.

Randall might have been involved in Lester's murder

As Charles and Oliver speak with Dr. Stanley, a therapist they're trying to convince not to sell, Loretta's character Celerie Whisp gains Camila's trust and gets her to start thinking about her past with Nicky. The flashback returns, and Camila shares with Nicky that Bash and Jay are working on creating New York City's first casino. He's angry. Camila presents him with her plan to turn the Arconia into a casino. Loretta suggests Nicky had to be removed to get the casino off the ground.

Charles and Oliver's therapy session is successful not only for them, but for Dr. Stanley, who agrees not to move. But they waited too long and his sale went through. They hope the women are having better luck at ladies' night. Loretta continues to walk Camila through flashbacks of her relationship with Nicky. He caught Sofia having an affair and teamed up with Camila on her plan. They were the ones who planned the private game with Bash and Jay. Camila mentions "that f-cking doorman."

However, she receives a text message that she won. She now owns a casino. Mabel still has complicated feelings about Jay and gets some advice from Rainey about what she should do. She decides to reach out to him. Mabel shows Rainey the box of clues and she has an emotional moment with his bird whistle. Mabel, Charles, Oliver, Loretta, and Williams compare notes. Loretta shares everything she learned about Camila and Nicky, which happens to be quite a bit.

Loretta also found Lester's elevator crank. There's blood all over it, and it's wrapped up in a plastic bag. Mabel wonders if they finally have the murder weapon. Later, Oliver admits to Loretta that he doesn't want to move, but it doesn't matter since the Arconia was sold. But she insists that Oliver will save the day and the Arconia. Vince and Rainey have a breakthrough on his birding app. They now have video from the night that Lester died. He blew his whistle to make sure the cameras were recording. On the video, they see Randall at the scene of the crime picking up the crank.

Only Murders in the Building releases new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.