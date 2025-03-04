Back on the case! Only Murders in the Building season 5 scores filming update after big award win

It's a great time to be an Only Murders in the Building fan! Not only did the beloved and critically acclaimed Hulu original series just pick up its first, much-deserved major award wins, but the series also has some exciting news for viewers anxiously awaiting the next season. We just learned that filming has officially started on Only Murders in the Building season 5!

The show's official social media accounts shared the filming update on Monday, March 3, one day after series star Selena Gomez appeared at the Oscars in celebration of her nominated Netflix movie Emilia Pérez. In addition to the announcement that filming had kicked off, the Only Murders social media accounts also shared photos of series stars Steve Martin and Martin Short on set.

Obviously, once a series begins filming its latest season, everyone wants to know when we will be able to watch the new episodes. Well, we still have a bit more waiting to do. Filming for season 5's 10 episodes will likely continue through June, based on the season 4 production schedule, which lasted between March and June 2024. The show is right on pace with past seasons.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 begins filming

As for when Only Murders could be making a comeback to our watch lists, the show has consistently made a premiere on Hulu every summer since its premiere in 2021. It's the rare streaming series that has never taken more than a year to return, and we have always gotten new seasons annually. A true feat in today's climate, especially given the setbacks from the strikes last year.

That's all to say that Only Murders in the Building season 5 should premiere in August 2025, keeping in line with the show's frequent August bow (save for season 2, which kicked off in June 2022). The series tends to run weekly from August to October, and there's no use in breaking tradition now. We'll know more about the premiere date from Hulu in the months ahead.

We have yet to see Selena Gomez touchdown on set for season 5, but she's been a little bit busy with awards season for Emilia Pérez and her forthcoming album I Said I Love You First with fiancé Benny Blanco. But she's sure to return to New York for production soon after an especially busy period of red carpet appearances and promotional circuits.

Speaking of awards, Only Murders won it's long-awaited first major award at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with the cast taking home Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Additionally, Martin Short won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. It's a thrilling confidence boost for a show going into its fifth season.

In the season 4 finale, Charles and Mabel were asked by Sofia Caccimelio (Téa Leoni) to investigate the disappearance of her husband, who supposedly has a connection to the Arconia. After turning down her request, Charles and Mabel, along with the newly married Oliver, find the building's doorman Lester dead in the courtyard fountain. Their next cases await! Are they connected?

Stay tuned for more Only Murders in the Building season 5 news and updates from Show Snob!