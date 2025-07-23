Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres later than expected

One major mystery surrounding Only Muders in the Building season 5 has officially been solved! No, we don't know whodunnit just yet, but we do finally have the answer to when we will be able to start solving the newest murder at the Arconia with Mabel, Charles, and Oliver. The dynamic trio will be back with the latest episodes on Hulu this fall, but the release date is a little later than normal.

After Only Murders in the Building season 5 wrapped filming in mid-June, we were keeping our fingers crossed that the new season would hit our watch lists by the show's typical release timeframe in August. However, the cast announced the release date in a video shared on social media on July 23, and there's still a bit more waiting to do in the month ahead.

Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date on Hulu

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short announced that Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 9 on Hulu. It's not significantly later than usual, but we were still hoping for a late August premiere date. Unlike last season, which premiered with one episode and continued with weekly episodes, season 5 begins with three episodes on Sept. 9 and releases weekly episodes thereafter until the season finale, which will likely fall on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

In addition to the release date announcement video, Hulu also revealed the first photo from Only Murders in the Building season 5 (featured at the top), which sees Mabel, Oliver, and Charles acting out phrase "see no evil, speak no evil, and hear no evil." Mabel's doing speak no evil, Oliver's doing hear no evil, and Charles is doing see no evil. Somehow, that's incredibly fitting for each character.

But that's not all! While we don't have any additional photos of the cast or the new guest stars joining season 5 (or a teaser trailer!) just yet, Hulu shared the official season 5 synopsis:

"After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

We already knew after the season 4 finale that season 5 would focus on the murder of the Arconia doorman Lester, but after reading the season's synopsis, it's clear that we didn't just know deep this particular murder mystery was going to go. Only Murders has taken on theater and Hollywood, but in season 5, the trio are diving headfirst into the "shadowy" and seedier parts of their city more than ever before. And did the synopsis mention the mob?!

Beyond the core trio and Michael Cyril Creighton in the main cast once again, season 5 welcomes a star-studded guest, some returning and some on board for the first time: Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, and Jermaine Fowler. It's a season chock full of Oscar winners and amazing talents. Hulu teases even more surprises!

We'll share more Only Murders in the Building season 5 news and updates as they're revealed by Hulu, most especially the trailer. For now, mark your calendars for Tuesday, Sept. 9 when three new episodes make their drop and kick off the next larger-than-life mystery.

