Only Murders in the Building season 5 announces big news with hilarious video

There's exciting news to share with fans of Hulu's Screen Actors Guild Award winning comedy series Only Murders in the Building. Ever since filming began on the highly anticipated fifth season back in March, we have been awaiting word on when cameras have stopped rolling on the star-studded new season so we can start watching the next mystery unfold. Well, we finally have that news!

Only Murders in the Building season 5 wraps filming

On June 17, the officially Only Murders in the Building social media accounts announced that season 5 has officially finished filming. In celebration of filming's wrap, a video was released featuring new season 5 cast members Renée Zellweger, Téa Leoni, and Logan Lerman stepping into the iconic Arconia elevator set to make the special announcement, only to be met by the original trio.

Steve Martin and Martin Short jokingly tell the newbies that it's "our thing" to announce that filming has wrapped, but Selena Gomez chimes in with the solution to make the announcement together. Michael Cyril Creighton then appears and all seven of the cast members excitedly announce filming has wrapped to an outpouring of applause from crew members. Check out the video below!

That's a wrap on Season 5! 🎬 Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for a fantastic production. New mystery coming soon... ⛲️ #OMITB pic.twitter.com/7KLd6MkCKd — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) June 17, 2025

Now that production has ended, Only Murders in the Building fans will turn their attention to the next matter at hand: When will the episodes be released on Hulu? Thankfully, filming on season 5 was completed right on scheduled, between March and June, just like with the previous fourth season. That means, Hulu should set a premiere date for sometime later this summer.

All four of the preceding seasons have premiered on Hulu in either August or June, with August being the most popular month for new Only Murders to kick off. Right now, we're anticipating that season 5 will premiere sometime in mid or late August. Hulu doesn't currently have a major original series scheduled for release in late August, which seems wide open for the hit comedy.

Obviously, these are merely release predictions and Hulu could opt to start dropping season 5 a bit later this year. After all, the fourth season proved to be one of the most successful of the series' run after both the cast and Martin Short won Screen Actors Guild awards. A potential bow in September could place the series in line with the new fall television season and keep it in the conversation.

Regardless of when Only Murders in the Building season 5 premieres on Hulu, it's definitely coming in late summer or early fall (at the latest) and will release its 10 episodes well into fall. It's sure to be one of the best seasons yet, as Meryl Streep has confirmed her return. Along with Zellweger, Leoni, and Lerman, other stars joining the cast include Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, and Beanie Feldstein.

