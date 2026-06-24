Only one Harlan Coben Netflix show had a bigger debut than I Will Find You

I Will Find You is officially the biggest Netflix show of the week after a monster opening weekend. Unfortunately, it's still not quite the most popular opening ever for a Harlan Coben Netflix show.

I Will Find You opened with 24 million views, according to Netflix. That's easily the biggest premiere of the spring/summer, and it's the second-biggest premiere of the year so far behind Bridgerton season 4.

With that many views, one would think that the new series starring Milo Ventimiglia, Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, and Logan Browning would likely be the most popular of Coben's Netflix shows. That title belongs to a different series.

Fool Me Once. Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett in Fool Me Once. Cr. Matt SquireNetflix © 2023

Fool Me Once is still the most popular of Coben's Netflix shows

Fool Me Once premiered on Netflix on Jan. 1, 2024, and it was an absolutely smash hit in its first week on Netflix. From Jan. 1 through Jan. 7, Fool Me Once racked up 37.1 million views, which is about 13 million more than I Will Find You.

Fool Me Once didn't stop there, either. Fool Me Once finished its first month on Netflix with nearly 80 million views, according to the Netflix Top 10.

For those who don't remember, Fool Me Once stars Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, and Adeel Akhtar. When Keegan's character, Maya Stern, returns home from war in the Middle East, her sister and husband are murdered. Later, she sees her late husband on the baby monitor and stars to believe he might not have actually died.

It's a similar premise to I Will Find You, actually, but it received better reviews than I Will Find You so far.

That's going to be a high hurdle for I Will Find You to clear, especially with the mixed reviews. Still, with it being summer and the middle of a major sporting event (2026 World Cup), there's a good chance we're going to see I Will Find You rise and give Fool Me Once a run for its money.

The interesting thing is that Fool Me Once actually had a few extra days to rack up views. Fool Me Once premiered on Jan. 1, but it had a whole week's worth of views when Netflix dropped the weekly Top 10 for Jan. 1-7. Because I Will Find You dropped on a Thursday, the first week total is only four days, basically, for I Will Find You.

What I'm trying to say is the Netflix Top 10 announcement on Tuesday, June 30, could look a lot different for I Will Find You. If it continues gaining viewership, it could get a lot closer to Fool Me Once's first two weeks total, about 60 million views on Netflix.

We'll continue to share more updates on the I Will Find You viewership numbers on Netflix. Stay tuned for more information. Despite the huge ratings, it doesn't look like I Will Find You season 2 is going to happen at Netflix, but we'll keep you posted on the show's future, as well.