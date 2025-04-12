If you only watch one Harlan Coben Netflix show, it must be this one

If you watch a lot of thrillers on Netflix, chances are you've come across the Harlan Coben collection. Yes, Netflix actually calls it that. It's a lineup of 10 twisty, binge-worthy mystery shows based on Coben’s bestselling novels and one original series. However, it's worth mentioning that while some are excellent, others might not hit the same mark. That being said, if you’re looking for the best of the bunch, Fool Me Once should be the one you prioritize. Let me tell you why.

First off, it's an adaptation of arguably one of Coben's best books. The 2016 novel is a perfect blend of suspense, mystery, and unexpected twists, which translates seamlessly into the Netflix show. That might have something to do with Danny Brocklehurst being the creative to adapt the book to series. He previously worked as a writer on the Coben series adaptations The Stranger and Stay Close. He also helped write the scripts for some of the episodes of Coben's Netflix original series Safe.

The Stranger and Safe are two of the strongest entries in the Harlan Coben Netflix collection, so it’s no surprise that Fool Me Once benefits from Brocklehurst’s touch as well. We've got to give him credit for his talent in adapting Coben’s stories effectively. Charlotte Coben, Yemi Oyefuwa, Nina Metivier, and Tom Farrelly also helped bring the story to life. They assisted in penning the scripts for Fool Me Once. You're probably wondering if Charlotte is related to Harlan in any way since they share the same last name. Well, they are with Charlotte being Harlan's daughter. She previously co-wrote episodes of The Stranger and Stay Close, so she’s no stranger to the Coben universe either.

Also worthy of praise is BAFTA Award winner David Moore. He's known for directing episodes of TV shows such as Outlander and The Last Kingdom. He helmed Fool Me Once, and it's because of his direction that the show maintains a tight, engaging atmosphere throughout. His work behind the camera contributed significantly to the show's ability to keep viewers hooked, and for that, he deserves much of the credit for its success.

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett in Fool Me Once | Matt SquireNetflix

Now, let's talk about the cast for a bit. Fool Me Once has the best female lead in Michelle Keegan, who delivers an outstanding performance. Known for her previous roles in shows like Coronation Street and Our Girl, Keegan brings both depth and vulnerability to her portrayal of the protagonist, Maya. She fully immerses herself in the role, skillfully portraying a woman wrestling with grief, betrayal, and a web of mysteries. Then, we have Richard Armitage, who is known for being in several of Coben's adaptations, taking on a new role that he absolutely knocks out of the park. And I can't forget to mention a supporting cast that truly shines. Adeel Akhtar, Joanna Lumley, Emmett J. Scanlan, and so many others make up the rest of the Fool Me Once cast, and not one of them disappoints.

The story centers around ex-army captain Maya Stern, who is struggling to move on after the tragic and violent death of her husband, Joe. Still haunted by the loss, Maya’s world is turned upside down when she sees Joe appear on her nanny-cam, seemingly alive and well. As she delves deeper into the mystery, Maya uncovers a web of secrets, lies, and betrayals that forces her to question everything she thought she knew about her husband and their life together. Armitage plays the role of Joe.

After watching the thrilling official trailer below, you'll understand why this show is definitely worth watching.

Look, I know there have been three new Coben Netflix shows to come out this year. But forget about those! If you’re looking for a truly gripping, edge-of-your-seat thriller, Fool Me Once is the one to watch. Trust me, this is the one you don't want to miss.

All eight episodes of Fool Me Once are streaming now only on Netflix.