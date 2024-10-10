Outer Banks season 4 episode 2 recap: ‘Blackbeard’
By Bryce Olin
The Pogues are about to embark on their next adventure in Outer Banks season 4 episode 2, “Blackbeard.”
Remember, at the end of season 3, the Pogues were approached by Wes Genrette (David Jensen), a mysterious old man, who wants the Pogues’ help in finding Blackbeard’s treasure. We saw that again in the season 4 premiere. For a time, it looked like they were just going to dive right in, but there’s a lot more to Wes’s interest in Blackbeard’s treasure.
The Pogues agree to find an amulet that belonged to Blackbeard’s wife, Elizabeth
Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane), Wes’s son-in-law, takes them to Wes’s old estate on Goat Island. Immediately, Wes shares why he needs the Pogues.
You see, Francis Genrette, Wes’s ancestor, was the officer who caught and killed Blackbeard, along with Blackbeard’s wife, Elizabeth. Since then, Elizabeth’s ghost has been haunting the Genrettes, including his daughter, Larissa, who was Chandler’s wife. Now, Wes is being haunted by Elizabeth. He knows he is going to die unless they break the curse.
Wes and Chandler need the Pogues to find Elizabeth’s long-lost amulet. Find the amulet and break the curse.
Wes and Chandler know that there’s a secret box behind the headboard in the captain’s chamber. The problem is that the ship is at the bottom of the ocean very close to where the coast guard patrols. For $50,000, will the Pogues do it?
As if there was any question! JJ (Rudy Pankow) accepts the deal without even a second thought.
Someone has got to stop this dude from making any decisions!
Rafe meets an old friend, Hollis Robinson
At a party thrown by Topper (Austin North), Rafe (Drew Starkey) is somewhat of a pariah among the Kooks. Everyone knows what his dad did and what happened in South America by now, and Rafe, who has been known to lose his lid, takes offense to some perceived slights.
He goes outside to cool off and runs into Hollis Robinson (Brianna Brown), a friend of Ward’s who puts the moves on Rafe a little bit despite being much older than him. It’s creepy, and it’s even weirder when Sofia (Fiona Palomo) walks over and Rafe introduces her to Hollis as his “friend.” Hollis gives Rafe her business card.
I don’t like her at all. We’ll see what she’s up to later.
Lightner goes to the Blackbeard museum
Remember, Lightner (Rigo Sanchez) that guy who stole the knife from the Pogues? Well, he paid a visit to the Blackbeard museum in town and he asked a man who apparently dresses as a pirate every day for work at the museum where, exactly, Blackbeard’s ship sunk.
It appears that the Pogues have some competition for Blackbeard’s treasure.
The Pogues try to figure out where Blackbeard’s ship sunk
The Pogues also need to figure out where Blackbeard’s ship sunk. Luckily, the Pogues have in, and it’s not Pope’s uncle, who is a strict military man.
JJ and John B (Chase Stokes) go to a bar to chat with their friend Boogie, who is in the Coast Guard. Boogie doesn’t want to give up the location. Eventually, he tells them where the wreck is located in exchange for JJ’s bike, which he unhappily gives him.
Bogie also reveals that they have to do it under the cover of darkness because it’s too close to the base.
A body washes up on the beach
Meanwhile, a body washes up on the beach in the Outer Banks. Sheriff Shoupe (Cullen Moss) is on the case! While inspecting the body, Shoupe notices a weird trident tattoo on the dead man’s wrist. Oh, this is getting good!
The Pogues find Blackbeard’s ship
In the middle of the night, the Pogues venture out to Blackbeard’s ship. John B and Pope (Jonathan Daviss) stay on the boat keeping watch while JJ and Kie (Madison Bailey) dive down. Sarah (Madelyn Cline) and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) watch for the Coast Guard from the shore.
Everything is going fine. JJ and Kie, in scuba gear, find the wreckage, but there’s someone else down there! And, they’re in a fight underwater. JJ stabs the guy with a spear gun, but he gets locked in the cabin. While Kie fights off the man, he takes her mask. She’s going to die unless she can get to JJ. Luckily, he’s able to get out and give Kie his extra mask. They make for the surface with the amulet.
Meanwhile, as Pope and John B are waiting, the fog rolls in. It brings another boat with it.
As it turns out, they are the colleagues of Lightner’s, and they have some big guns!
JJ and Kie come to the surface, and they flee before the bad guys can catch them. There’s a problem, though, and it’s a big one!
JJ and Kie didn’t wait on their way back to the boat, so they get the bends!
What is the bends, you ask? It’s also known as decompression sickness (DCS), and it’s what happens when you’re diving and you come back to the surface too quickly. The changes in pressure cause bubbles to form in your blood vessels. It can be fatal unless you get treatment quickly!
GET JJ AND KIE TO A HOSPITAL NOW!
Hollis makes Rafe an offer
Hollis is having drinks with Rafe on a yacht while the Pogues are off having their adventures. She lets Rafe in on a secret. The Genrettes are selling Goat Island, which is the largest undeveloped property on the East Coast, and Hollis and a small group of partners are going to buy it, develop it, and get rich.
She knows Rafe has money, so she offers him a chance to invest. I don’t trust you, Hollis.
JJ and Kie don’t die while Pope tries to collect the $50K from Wes
Thankfully, the Pogues get JJ and Kie to the hospital where they get thrown into a hyperbaric chamber for 12 hours, but hey, they didn’t die!
Pope, John B, Cleo, and Sarah return to Goat Island to cash in the amulet for the $50K, but Pope tells the group that they need to ask for a lot more, given the danger JJ and Kie faced at the wreckage. Wes obviously didn’t tell the Pogues everything, including that others are after the amulet.
Back at the hospital, Kie and JJ hook up in the hyperbaric chamber. Is that allowed?
When the Pogues arrive at Goat Island, Sheriff Shoupe and the cops are there. Wes Genrette died, and the Pogues were the last people who saw him alive, aside from Chandler Groff.
Uh-oh! The Pogues are always showing up at the wrong time. Now, it’s clear that Shoupe will have suspicions about what they’re up to, and if he knows, it won’t be long before Lightner and his crew know what they’ve been up to, as well.
We'll see what happens in Outer Banks season 4 episode 3!