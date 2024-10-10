Outer Banks season 4 episode 3 recap: ‘The Lupine Corsairs’
By Bryce Olin
It’s the Pogues vs. Sheriff Shoupe (Cullen Moss) in the first scene of Outer Banks season 4 episode 3, “The Lupine Corsairs.”
At the end of the second episode, the Pogues minus JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kie (Madison Bailey) stumbled upon an active crime scene. Then, Shoupe starts interviewing John B (Chase Stokes), Pope (Jonathan Daviss), Sarah (Madelyn Cline), and Cleo (Carlacia Grant). They actually tell the truth, mostly. Of course, they left out the important part that they actually found Elizabeth’s amulet.
Then, the Pogues bump into the last person to see Wes (David Jensen) alive, Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane), his own son-in-law. And, let’s be real. He’s shady for real for real. He tells Pope and the gang that he intends to honor the deal that Wes made with the Pogues.
At this point in the series, the Pogues are getting pretty good at picking up vibes. Clearly, Chandler is up to no good, and the Pogues know it. They can’t understand why Groff still wants the amulet even though Wes is dead. It makes no sense.
Back at Poguelandia 2.0, Pope does a little science experiment with nitric acid. He clears the barnacles off the amulet, and they see some Arabic message on the back of the amulet. Luckily, John B knows a guy!
Rafe feels like Hollis is scamming him
At the Cameron house, Rafe (Drew Starkey) talks to Sofia (Fiono Palomo) about the deal Hollis (Brianna Brown) offered him. Rafe feels like he’s getting scammed, but he doesn’t know how yet. Sofia tells Rafe that she doesn’t trust Hollis either.
There’s a lot more going on here than we know so far!
Kie and JJ break out of the hyperbaric chamber
Back at the hospital, JJ and Kie are relaxing in the hyperbaric chamber. Then, Lightner shows up at the hospital with a spear gun wound. He makes eye contact with JJ, and they know they need to leave right now. JJ breaks the window of the hyperbaric chamber and they escape the hospital, leaving the mysterious dude behind.
Before they leave, Kie steals the man’s file from the nurse’s station to find out his name and address.
Luckily, Pope and Cleo are waiting outside Pope’s truck, and they flee.
John B and Sarah translate the message on the back of the amulet
John B and Sarah visit Big John’s old friend at his mosque nearby. He translate the writing on the back of the amulet for them.
“From the half moon to the North star where the living and the dead collide, the gatekeeper will guide the way.”
Then, he realizes it’s a gift “From Edward to Elizabeth,” and he’s not cool with helping anymore. He tells John B and Sarah that this amulet is cursed, and he kicks them out of the mosque.
Later, Sarah discovers that Elizabeth teach was held captive in what’s now Morocco.
Interesting, very interesting. I'd remember that for later!
Wes Genrette didn’t die of a heart attack; he was murdered
At the coroner’s office, the coroner shows Shoupe the bodies of Wes and the mystery man who turned up dead on the beach. He shows Shoupe that Wes was actually strangled to death, just like the other dead body from the beach.
It looks like we have a serial killer in the Outer Banks, and of course, Shoupe is going to assume that it’s the Pogues. Will he ever learn?
Sofia’s father asks her to convince Rafe to work with Hollis
In another turn of events, Sofia returns home to the cut. She’s a Pogue remember. There, her father takes her outside and asks her for help. A woman, likely Hollis, has asked him to do her a favor. She needs Sofia to convince Rafe to take the deal and invest in the Goat Island development.
What is going on here? I don’t know yet, but I don’t like the look of it.
The Pogues realize they have more enemies than they thought
After leaving the hospital, Pope, Cleo, JJ, and Kie go to the pier after tracking down the bad dude from the wreck’s address. He shows up a few minutes later and meets with a mystery woman.
Pope and Cleo climb the pier to listen in on their conversation. She asks him if it was a success, but he tells her that he’s still working it out. He also tells the woman that he knows who the people who have “the piece” are, and so he’s planning to take it. Then, he says, “After that, the Blue Crown,” which definitely draws Pope’s interest.
The man spots JJ and Kie at the end of the pier. He comes to question them, but they jump off the pier and run back to the truck.
The Pogues discover what the Blue Crown is
There’s a new artifact to find! The Blue Crown is a real thing, and apparently, it’s the most sought-after artifact in the world. The legend has it that the Blue Crown has been worn by many of history’s famed rulers, including Alexander the Great, Julius Caesar, and more. The Blue Crown allegedly grants wishes and gives the wearer invincibility.
The Blue Crown was lost in the 1700s, but according to John B’s book, it was found by Edward Teach also known as Blackbeard.
We’re cooking with gas now, Pogues! The real mystery has been revealed.
Sofia makes a deal with Hollis
After hearing Rafe talk badly about her in front of Topper and his girlfriend at the country club, Sofia decides to make a deal with Hollis to help get Rafe to invest in the Goat Island deal.
Hollis offers $25K to get Rafe to invest in the Goat Island deal. While Sofia accepts, she’s smarter than that. She knows that Rafe is the mark in this little swindle.
She also tells Sofia to choose the good life, whatever that means.
Sarah and John B exchange wedding rings
The Pogues throw a party like they only know how to do after deciding to chase down the Blue Crown. John B is skeptical and worried, but he doesn’t let it ruin the night.
Sarah and John B exchange wedding rings that they made for each other. John B made Sarah’s from a tree at the Chateau, while Sarah made John B’s out of a PBR can.
Cleo is kidnapped by Lightner
Cleo sneaks out to feed the fish at the shop in the middle of the night. The dude from the wreck is there waiting for her. He kidnaps her and takes her back to the bad guys’ big boat off the coast. He takes her into the captain’s quarters where she finds … drum roll … Captain Terrance (Terence Rosemore) from Outer Banks season 2 waiting for her.
What in the world is going on?
That’s when the episode ends! I guess we’ll find out in Outer Banks season 4 episode 4. This mystery is hot hot right now!