Outer Banks season 4 episode 7 recap: ‘Mothers and Fathers’
By Bryce Olin
Outer Banks season 4 episode 7 begins right when episode 6 ended. JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow) returned to Goat Island to confront Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane) about the fact that he is JJ’s father. He looks at the portrait of Larissa Genrette on the wall, and it’s clear that he recognizes the resemblance between Larissa and him.
He asks Groff if he is his father, but Groff denies it. JJ reveals that Luke Maybank (Gary Weeks) was the one who told him that Groff was his father. Groff tries to lie again. JJ asks what really happened to his baby. Groff says that the baby drowned, but they never found the body.
It’s a very weird exchange, but they don’t have long before things hit the fan.
Captain Dalia (Pollyanna McIntosh) and Lightner return to Goat Island to revenge on Chandler for killing Omar, the person who was in their crew. Demp (Nate Bynum) uses an air horn to warn Groff that the Captain and Lightner are coming.
Groff gives JJ a gun with one round, and they try to run. They escape on an ATV, and they make it to a secret boat house with the boat, The Albatross, which is the boat that allegedly sank with Larissa on board. JJ tries to start the boat, but it doesn’t work.
JJ tries to swim across the channel, but Groff says he can’t make it without him. Finally, Groff admits to JJ that he is his father, so JJ turns around for some reason. He’s going to beat up Groff for messing with him until Lightner and his crew break up the fight.
They take Groff and JJ captive and return to the ship while they lock them in the hold.
Pope gets out on house arrest
Meanwhile, Pope Heyward (Jonathan Daviss) has a hearing and he gets released on house arrest. As long as Pope stays away from his friends and lives at home with his parents, he’s free until the trial. Pope’s parents won’t let Cleo (Carlacia Grant) stay with him or see him until after the trial.
Later, Cleo and Pope finally get back together when she sneaks in. Pope’s dad gave him an ultimatum about joining the military, and Pope appears to be considering it, which means he can’t really be with Cleo on a daily basis.
Sarah is pregnant!
Back in the Outer Banks, the Pogues minus Pope search for JJ, but they can’t find him.
While they are looking for JJ, Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), who has been feeling a little off, goes into the looted convenience store and finds a pregnancy test. Sarah takes two in the bathroom, and she finds out that she is pregnant!
She is taking a long time in the bathroom, so Kiara Carrera (Madison Bailey) checks on her. She sees the tests, and they panic for a second before Kie tells Sarah that she’ll be an amazing mom while John B will be an “all right dad” It’s a sweet moment.
Outside the convenience store, Topper (Austin North) starts talking some major S to John B (Chase Stokes) while he’s waiting for Sarah. He tells John B that the whole idea to rezone the land was actually Topper’s idea. Kie and Sarah drag John B away, but I have a feeling Topper is not going to get the fairy tale ending that he was hoping for.
The Pogues rescue JJ
Later, Kie works out that JJ likely went to confront Groff on Goat Island after learning who is real parents are. She tells John B and Sarah the secret about JJ.
They travel to Goat Island to find out what happened, but on their way, they see the giant boat that the Captain and Lightner are keeping JJ and Groff on.
As it turns out, Groff stole the Captain’s Log, which he used to lead the Pogues to Blackbeard’s ship, and killed Omar, one of his crew. They’re going to kill him for killing one of their own. Groff tries to lie his way out of it, and he tells the Captain that JJ actually killed Omar.
That’s so cold!
JJ tries to explain to the Captain what happened, but it doesn’t appear that she believes him. They take some time to discuss what they’re going to do with them.
It’s just enough time for John B, Sarah, and Kie to FIREBOMB the boat. Not the boat they meant to hit, but THEIR OWN BOAT! This season is wild, y’all! I love it so much!
Then, they find JJ’s slingshot and deliver a perfect firebomb hit on the boat! They kill one of the crew. In the chaos, John B sneaks on board and finds JJ. They fight off some of the bad guys and jump off the boat. Luckily, Kie and Sarah pick them up.
Oh, and John B stole the scroll that leads to the Blue Crown! They’re – and I quote – “back in the G game, baby!”
Groff lives and swims back to Goat Island
In the chaos, Groff also escapes the Captain and Lightner. Or, was he let free? We’ll find out! He swims back to Goat Island, and he is not happy.
What a bad dude! This is probably the worst villain we’ve seen in Outer Banks so far. He’s somehow even a worse dad than Ward Cameron and Luke Maybank by a wide, wide, margin. He truly sucks.
Anyway, on to Outer Banks season 4 episode 8!