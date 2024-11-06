Outer Banks season 4 part 2 release time, preview, and what to expect
By Bryce Olin
The wait is almost over, Pogues! Outer Banks season 4 part 2 is just a few hours away from hitting Netflix.
Outer Banks season 4 premiered on Netflix on Oct. 10, but for the first time, Netflix split the season into two parts to stretch out the season and the drama. Now, we get to find out what happens to John B, Sarah, Pope, Cleo, Kiara, JJ, and Rafe in the Outer Banks season 4 part 2.
We shared when you can watch the second half of Outer Banks season 4 after waiting a full month basically for the new episodes. We also shared the trailer for the new season, answered a few burning questions, and shared some predictions about what we expect to happen in Outer Banks season 4 part 2.
What time does Outer Banks season 4 part 2 come out?
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 will be released at 12:00 a.m. PST on Thursday, Nov. 7. Of course, that's 3 a.m. ET, so that's a late night/early morning for many of the Pogues tuning in to see how John B, Sarah, JJ, Pope, Kiara, and Cleo are going to get out of the latest jam.
Here's a breakdown of what Outer Banks season 4 part 2 will be released in each major timezone in the US and abroad:
- Hawaii: 9 p.m. HST on Nov. 6
- Alaska: 11 p.m. AKDT on Nov. 6
- West Coast (US): 12 a.m. PST
- Mountain (US): 1 a.m. M
- Central (US): 2 a.m. C
- East Coast (US) 3 a.m. EST
- England, Ireland, and UK: 8 a.m. GMT
- France, Spain, and the rest of Central Europe: 9 a.m. CET
- Dubai (UAE): 11:00 a.m. GST
- India: 12:30 p.m. IST
- South Korea and Japan: 4 p.m. KST
- Australia: 5 p.m. AEST
How many episodes are in Outer Banks season 4 part 2?
Just like in part 1, there are five episodes in Outer Banks season 4 part 2. Netflix split the season evenly, right down the middle.
So far, each season of Outer Banks has been 10 episodes, which has been great, in my opinion. I don't think any season feels too long or too short. They all feel just about right, which is a testament to Josh and Jonas Pate, Shannon Burke, and the rest of the writers and creative team.
We also know the full episode titles for Outer Banks season 4:
- Episode 1: "The Enduro"
- Episode 2: "Blackbeard"
- Episode 3: "The Lupine Corsairs"
- Episode 4: "The Swell"
- Episode 5: "Albatross"
- Episode 6: "The Town Council"
- Episode 7: "Mothers and Fathers"
- Episode 8: "Decision Day"
- Episode 9: "The Storm"
- Episode 10: "The Blue Crown"
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 trailer
We've seen three extended looks at what's coming in Outer Banks season 4 part 2, including a teaser, a trailer, and the first eight minutes of episode 6, thanks to Netflix.
The first teaser was released immediately after the end of Outer Banks season 4 episode 5, "Albatross." It showed JJ on a rampage through town and then the Pogues journeying to Morocco at some point in the new episodes. It wasn't a long look, but at the time, it was great to see what was up next in the final five episodes.
In the part 2 trailer, we get a much longer look at what's next for the Pogues. Netflix shared the trailer for Outer Banks season 4 part 2 at Poguelandia, a special concert event on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Most of the trailer revolves around the Pogues taking a trip to Morocco, which is hinted at by Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane) in the trailer. We see the Pogues, including Rafe, taking a boat across what appears to be the Atlantic where the Pogues will be going toe-to-toe with the Lupine Corairs, the mercenaries who are trying to the Blue Crown.
It's interesting that Rafe is with the Pogues on their latest venture, but it's clear he's just their ride across the sea, or so it seems based on the trailer.
We also saw the Pogues meeting with what appears to be the town council, given the title of the sixth episode. Remember, there was a rezoning issue with their property, and it looks like the Kooks have conspired to rip the Pogues' new business away from them. We don't know how that's possible, but we see Kiara yelling, "This is theft!" in the courtroom in the trailer.
Last but not least, Tudum shared the first few minutes of Outer Banks season 4 part 2. In the clip, we see Luke telling JJ about how he came to take care of him. There's a flashback to baby J, and the devious Chandler Groff asked Luke to watch JJ before Larissa's death. Then, after Larissa's death, it was reported that JJ drowned with his mother, but for some reason, Groff convinced Luke to take in JJ and hide him from the Genrettes. We don't really understand the reasoning, but Luke accepts the baby and Groff's cash.
So, that's how JJ was raised, in the dark about who his real parents are.
What to expect in Outer Banks season 4 part 2
I think we conclude a few things based on what we've seen so far! JJ is going to continue to peel back the layers of this story about his real parents. They've spent a lot of time this season setting up this story, so I'm guessing it's going to have huge ramifications for the last five episodes of the season. I don't know what or where they are going directly, but it seems clear that something big is coming to this part of the story.
Remember, we watched two dads die in Outer Banks season 3. Could another be on the way in the last few episodes of season 4? We'll see.
Most importantly, the adventure continues. After venturing away from the Outer Banks in the last two seasons, the Pogues are heading to another new continent (Africa) in the Outer Banks season 4 part 2. We've known that this is where the story was headed for a long time, since filming basically, but it's going to be really interesting to see how it all plays out with the Pogues.
Again, they are up against the Lupine Corsairs who have immense firepower and a more clear understanding of what they are looking for. Remember, the Captain and Lightner knew where the map was in Outer Banks season 4 part 1, while the Pogues wasted a lot of time trying to figure out what they were even looking for.
This time, though, it's not really about the hunt and treasure necessarily. This time, the Pogues are interested in revenge. For what exactly, we don't know, but the trailer ends with John B saying, "We get even."
Honestly, I can't wait to see how this season ends! It's setting up for an incredible second half, and there are lots of loose ends, especially in Rafe's part of the story. We don't really know what Groff and Hollis Robinson are planning, but I definitely would like to find out.
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 cast
There's been a lot of talk about one of the Pogues dying in Outer Banks season 4. I don't think that's going to happen, but luckily, no one has kicked the bucket yet.
We shared the full cast of Outer Banks season 4 part 2 below!
- Chase Stokes as John B Routledge
- Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron
- Jonathan Daviss as Pope Heyward
- Madison Bailey as Kiara Carrera
- Rudy Pankow as JJ Maybank (Genrette-Groff?)
- Carlacia Grant as Cleo
- Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron
- Austin North as Toppper
- J. Anthony Crane as Chandler Groff
- Rigo Sanchez as Lightner
- Fiona Palomo as Sofia
- Deion Smith as Kelce
- Cullen Moss as Sheriff Shoupe
- Marland Burke as Mike Carrera
- Samantha Soule as Anna Carrera
- Nicholas Cirillo as Barry
- Gary Weeks as Luke Maybank
- Brianna Brown as Hollis Robinson
- Mia Challis as Ruthie
- Nate Bynum as Demp
- Pollyanna McIntosh as Dalia/Captain
That's what we know about Outer Banks season 4 part 2! We hope you're tuning in as soon as the new episodes are released!