One of Netflix's best shows just started filming the final season

It's not quite the end of an era at Netflix, but it's definitely the beginning of the end for one of the best Netflix shows of the last five years.

The cast and crew of Outer Banks just started filming the fifth and final season of the hit Netflix original teen series on Monday, June 16.

Netflix has not announced that production has officially started on Outer Banks season 5, but a quick spin on X, Facebook, Instagram, and Reddit reveals that Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Carlacia Grant, and the rest of the cast have started filming new scenes for season 5.

That start date is very much in line with what we'd learned from casting calls and reports about the final season. Originally, it looked like production was going to start in May 2025, but it was pushed back. At Tudum 2025 on May 31, Drew Starkey revealed that production would be starting shortly, and it appears that it finally did.

For the most part, it looks like production is sticking around the Charleston, South Carolina area. That's where the majority of the first four seasons had been filmed with stops in the Barbados and Morocco.

It's hard to say if the Pogues will be leaving the "Outer Banks" much in season 5. That will come down to the writers and decision-makers. For me, I would love to see the final chapter stick to the Outer Banks, but I don't know how realistic that will be given that the final season should largely revolve around the payback the Pogues are going to deliver to Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane) for killing JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow) in the season 4 finale.

Thanks to, you know, modern technology and cameras, we'll likely find out if the team is going to be leaving the Outer Banks to film somewhere else.

Now, the wait continues for Outer Banks fans waiting to watch that last season. Unfortunately, we know that Outer Banks season 5 will not arrive until 2026. How long into the new year we'll have to wait is going to come down to how long production takes on the new season.

Outer Banks season 4 took about eight months, total, to complete, although that was split over several pauses and a trip to Morocco. If Outer Banks season 5 takes that long, production will be pushed well into 2026. If that happens, we'll probably be waiting until the summer of 2026, or even later, for Outer Banks season 5 to hit Netflix. I'm sure Netflix will split the season into two parts, too.

I don't know about you, but there's just something comforting about Outer Banks season 5 finally starting to film. It means we are closer than ever to seeing the first teaser for the season, too. Look, I don't want this show to end at all, but it's been a really long time since Outer Banks season 4 was released in November 2024.

We'll share more updates about Outer Banks season 5 as we find out! Stay tuned for more information about the final season.