Outer Banks season 5 reportedly starts filming very soon

We have some good news to share with fans about Outer Banks season 5!

The cast and crew of Outer Banks are getting ready to start filming the final season of the hit Netflix original series. The latest rumors and reports suggest Outer Banks season 5 filming starts this spring, and that's a very good sign for fans anxiously awaiting the release of the final season.

According to a report from The Island Packet, Dan Rogers of the South Carolina Film Commission said the cast and crew of Outer Banks season 5 will be filming in Beaufort County in May 2025. It's likely that they will film in and around Hunting Island, as they've done in the past.

Why is this a big deal? Well, it's the first time we've seen an official discuss the filming start date since Jonas Pate revealed that production would start this spring during an interview with Port City Daily at the end of 2024. We've also seen the date April 7, 2025, floating around online as a possible start date for Outer Banks season 5, but we haven't been able to confirm that start date.

The majority of Outer Banks is filmed around the Charleston area, which is actually quite north of Beaufort County, so we have to imagine that production will actually be starting earlier than May in Charleston, based on some of the rumors online, but like I said, we were unable to confirm.

Outer Banks season 5 will not be released until 2026

In the interview with Port City Daily, Pate confirmed production would last from spring until the end of 2025.

The cast has obviously been pretty hush-hush about anything Outer Banks season 5 related, but Madelyn Cline did reveal on Instagram last week that she was leaving Los Angeles soon and wouldn't be back until the end of the year. Coincidence? We'll leave that to you all to decide.

Of course, this spring production start and confirmation that production will last through the end of the year rules out the 2025 release date for Outer Banks season 5. We knew basically from the season 5 renewal that there was no chance that season 5 would premiere this year. There are simply too many Netflix shows coming later this year. There's no need for Netflix to rush out the final season.

Netflix also revealed Outer Banks season 5 is coming in 2026.

Based on previous seasons, we'll probably see Outer Banks season 5 on Netflix in the spring or summer of 2026. I don't expect Netflix will make us wait too long, but it's definitely going to be an event when it lands!

We'll share more news about Outer Banks season 5 starting production when we find out. Usually, Netflix lets fans know that production is underway when the cameras start rolling.

Stay tuned for more news about Outer Banks season 5!