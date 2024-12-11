Outer Banks season 5 filming timeline revealed (and it's not good news)
By Bryce Olin
Outer Banks season 5 is already in the works, and now, we know when the cast and crew of Outer Banks will be back at work on the fifth and final season of the Netflix original series thanks to a recent interview with co-creator and executive producer Jonas Pate.
Port City Daily, of Wilmington, North Carolina, published an interview with Pate recently. In the piece, the outlet reported that Outer Banks season 5 begins filming in the spring of 2025 and will continue through the end of the year.
Of course, that is not what Outer Banks fans were hoping to hear after an incredible fourth season and its devastating ending. Unfortunately, we might have to wait a long time for Outer Banks season 5.
Outer Banks season 5 will likely be released in 2026
We knew from multiple reports that Outer Banks season 5 production was going to start in the spring of 2025. There are unconfirmed rumors circulating online that production will begin in April. But, it was unclear how long production would last on the final season.
Now, it's been revealed that Outer Banks season 5 won't be done until the end of the year. The cast and crew will be working on the new season for most of the year.
Assuming the filming timeline reported by Port City Daily is accurate and doesn't change, there's no way that Outer Banks season 5 will be released in 2025. Instead, it's much more likely that Outer Banks season 5 will premiere in 2026.
Again, I know there were many fans hoping we would only have to wait until next year until the final season was released. It's always looked more likely that Outer Banks season 5, even if it was done and ready to go, would be held for a 2026 release. We even included the series on Show Snob's list of Netflix shows that won't be back in 2025. Netflix has so many massive shows coming in 2025, so it makes way more sense to hold season 5 until 2026. We won't have Outer Banks, but we will have Stranger Things, Wednesday, The Night Agent, You, Squid Game, Ginny and Georgia, and more!
Pate also acknowledged why it makes sense for Outer Banks to come to an end sooner rather than later, via Port City Daily:
“We don’t want to still be doing this and it looks like Chase Stokes is turning 40."
Stokes, who stars as John B, is only 32 years old. We could have had eight more seasons, Jonas. Why are you torturing us?
Port City Daily also shared that the Outer Banks prequel series, Kildare, is in the works from the Outer Banks creators, Jonas Pate, Josh Pate, and Shannon Burke. There weren't many new updates about the timeline for Kildare, but Pate told the outlet that they are trying to film in Wilmington while Outer Banks largely films in South Carolina.
Netflix has not officially ordered Kildare or announced it publicly, but I have a very good feeling that this series is going to happen.
Hopefully, we don't have to wait too, too long for Outer Banks season 5. I know it's going to feel empty next year without a new season, but I'm sure, based on the first four seasons, that it will be well worth the wait.
Stay tuned for more updates about Outer Banks season 5!