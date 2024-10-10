Outer Banks soundtrack: Every song featured in season 4 part 1
By Sandy C.
What a great time to be a Pogue! Outer Banks season 4 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix, which means we are off on new adventures with John B. (Chase Stokes) and the crew. And part of what makes each season so fun is the soundtrack. Let’s just say, the Pogues don’t skip a beat! So though danger is around every corner, one thing audiences are not going to do is catch the gang with a bad playlist.
NO SPOILERS! Haven’t caught Outer Banks season 4 part 1 on Netflix just yet? No worries, we will only be diving into a list of songs and keep away from any events. That way, you can add these songs to your playlist ahead of your binge watch.
The Outer Banks season 4 part 1 soundtrack is one of the best yet, featuring hits from Tame Impala, Skinshape, and Bass Drum of Death. That’s right, a little bit of everything, but with a focus primarily on chill reggae, easy-listening music, which you’d think wouldn’t make sense based on what is going on, but it goes well together.
A lot happens in these five episodes as events pick up almost two years since we last watched. If you were too busy keeping up with John B. to make note of the songs that play in each episode, we’ve got your back! Below we list all of the songs that play in Outer Banks season 4 part 1 so you can add them to your playlist and chill like a true Pogue. And be sure to tune in to catch season 4 part 2 when it arrives with another five episodes on Nov. 7. You know what that means, yes…more music!
Song list for episode 1, “The Enduro”
- “Don’t Call My Name” by Skinshape
- “Every Trick in the Book” by The Allergies
- “Sheep Go to Heaven” by CAKE
- “Funky Fire” by The Aggrolites
- “Freedom” by Dub Specialist
- “Can You Get to That” by Funkadelic
- “Young Lady, You’re Scaring Me” by Ron Gallo
- “Left for Dead” by Bass Drum of Death
Song list for episode 2, “Blackbeard”
- “The End of a Gun” by GHOSTWOMAN
- “I Want a Break Thru” by The Hykkers
- “Candy Maker” by Tommy James & The Shondells
- “I Gave Up All I Had” by Ted Hawkins
- “Pray For Gee Chambers” by Super Kijang
- “Remember Me” by Tame Impala
- “Cherry” by J.J. Cale
Song list for episode 3, “The Lupine Corsairs”
- “Boogar Sugre” by BROS
- “Changes” by Los Muertos
- “Mumbo Sugar” by Arc De Soleil
- “Sexy Weekend” by Scoundrels
- “They Don’t Know at the Beach” by Mapache
Song list for episode 4, “The Swell”
- “Spring Has Sprung” by Skeggs
- “Uncontrollable Urge” by Devo
- “Hell’s Odyssey” by Early Moods
- “Western Playland” by Holy Wave
- “Tail Chaser” by Gitkin
- “Oh Lord” by The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- “Mountain Lion” by Scott McMicken and THE EVER-EXPANDING
Song list for episode 5, “Albatross”
- “Vikings” by The Black Angels
- “I’m In Love” by The Zips
- “Anemone” by The Brian Jonestown Massacre
- “See No Evil” by Television
Outer Banks season 4 part 1 is now streaming on Netflix. The second part of the epic fourth season will be available to stream on Nov. 7. Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline, Chase Stokes, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, and others.