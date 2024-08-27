5 good Netflix shows like Outer Banks
By Bryce Olin
Outer Banks is one of the best teen dramas on TV right now, and it has been since the show premiered on Netflix in 2020. Now, Outer Banks is heading into its fourth season on Netflix this fall. We're still waiting on the premiere date, but we know the interest in the Netflix original series is at an all-time high.
Everybody wants to see Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Jonathan Daviss, Madison Bailey, Rudy Pankow, Drew Starkey, and Carlacia Grant back in the Outer Banks working on finding a new treasure. Luckily, we don't have to wait too long, although Netflix hasn't announced the premiere of the fourth season yet.
There are lots of lists of shows to watch if you like Outer Banks. On them, you'll find all of the latest summer, beach, and teen dramas, but I think Outer Banks fans need more than that. We don't just love the show because it's good vibes. We love the show because it's a high-stakes adventure with epic twists! There's romance! There's a great story crafted underneath the vibes.
For our list of Netflix shows to watch if you like Outer Banks, we tried to avoid all of the cookie-cutter teen dramas and focused on the different elements of Outer Banks that we found in other shows.
Let's get the list started with Netflix's most popular teen series!
Stranger Things
Stranger Things is a must-watch for everyone, including Outer Banks fans! It's one of Netflix's best shows, but it's also a show that shares a lot in common with Outer Banks. First of all, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline each have very minor roles in the first season of Stranger Things, which is cool! More than that, though, Stranger Things focuses on a group of kids just getting stuff done, even when the adults in the room won't believe them.
That's how the season stars anyway! It transforms as the show goes on, much like Outer Banks.
The 1980s series follows the investigation into a missing child, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), in Hawkins, Indiana. Will's friends and family take matters into their own hands when the police struggle to find Will. Meanwhile, the emergence of a young girl, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), leads the investigation into the supernatural.
David Harbour, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Priah Ferguson, Joseph Quinn, Dacre Montgomery, and more star in the hit Netflix original series.
Lupin
Lupin probably seems like a weird addition to the list! Outer Banks has an awesome heist element. The Pogues are always up to something and trying to lie, cheat, and steal to get what's theirs. That's very similar to Assane Diop (Omar Sy), the French gentleman thief inspired by the fictional character, Arsène Lupin, created by Maurice Leblanc.
If you like epic heists, disguises, and pure TV magic, you're going to love Lupin. Obviously, the heists and crimes that Assane is able to pull off are more sophisticated than anything the Pogues can do, but Assane had to start his life of crime and adventure somewhere, you know?
There are three seasons of Lupin on Netflix. We're hoping for a Lupin season 4!
Bloodline
If the Pogues were all from one family and lived at a hotel resort growing up in the Florida Keys, Bloodline is the story you would get! Bloodline has an incredible cast, a beautiful setting, and a tragic tale to tell.
When Danny (Ben Mendelsohn), the black sheep of the family returns to the Florida Keys, all hell breaks loose for the Rayburn family, a wealthy-resort owning family from humble beginnings.
Bloodline ran for three seasons on Netflix from 2015-2017. The series stars Kyle Chandler, Ben Mendelsohn, Linda Cardellini, Norbert Leo Butz, Jacinda Barrett, Sissy Spacek, Sam Shephard, and more.
Ginny and Georgia
If one of the Pogues grew up, had a baby, and got into a few tough spots and had to maybe kill a few people along the way, well, that could be the set-up for Georgia (Brianne Howery) in Ginny and Georgia! There are two seasons of the comedy-drama available to stream on Netflix.
Antonia Gentry stars as Georgia's daughter, Ginny, who is just trying to survive the ups and downs of high school in a new town.
Ginny and Georgia is one of Netflix's most popular shows of all time. The series is renewed for a third and fourth season. Ginny and Georgia season 3 should be released on Netflix in 2025. It's currently in production, as of August 2024.
Berlin
Berlin is another heist series on Netflix! It's actually a spinoff of the Spanish series Money Heist, which is another great show, but it's much more intense than Berlin, which might be a little bit of a putoff for Outer Banks fans.
Berlin tells the story of Berlin (Pedro Alonso), who puts together a ragtag group of criminals to pull off an epic jewelry heist in Paris. These criminals are excellent in their craft, but they're terrible at controlling their emotions. Will their pasts catch up with them?
Begoña Vargas, Samantha Siqueiros, Tristán Ulloa, Michelle Jenner, and Julio Peña Fernández star in the Netflix original series. Berlin season 2 is officially in the works on Netflix.
That's the list of five good shows you should watch if you're a fan of the Pogues!