Outer Banks star returns in new Apple TV show ahead of 'emotional' final season

As the Outer Banks season 5 release date quickly approaches on Aug. 20, the beloved Netflix original series prepares to bid fans a final farewell with the last batch of new episodes. But before the Pogues leave our screens with their swan song adventure, one of the stars that fans simply adore from the hit series is returning to our screens in a new Apple TV crime drama miniseries.

On July 15, Apple TV premieres the thriller limited series Lucky, which comes from Your Friends and Neighbors creator Jonthan Tropper and executive producer Reese Witherspoon. Based on the book of the same name by Marissa Stapley, Anya Taylor-Joy stars as the titular character, who's on the run from the FBI and a crime boss when a heist goes impossibly wrong.

In addition to Taylor-Joy in the leading role, Outer Banks star Drew Starkey appears in a recurring role as Lucky's husband Cary Matheson, the son of the prominent and powerful Priscilla Matheson (Annette Bening). While on the surface, Cary might not seem as aggressive or ruthless has Starkey's OBX character Rafe Cameron, Cary definitely has some secrets hidden up his sleeve.

Episode 4. Drew Starkey in "Lucky," premiering July 15, 2026 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Fans have been awaiting a new acting role from Starkey, and Lucky will be the first new release starring the actor since Outer Banks season 4 was released on Netflix in October 2024 and A24's drama film Queer catapulted him into a rising movie star the same fall. From Lucky to OBX5 and the various film projects on the way, there's going to be a whole lot more Starkey on our screens.

Drew Starkey reflects on ending Outer Banks and final days of filming

While walking the red carpet for the Lucky premiere on July 13, Starkey spoke with Variety and shared his thoughts about the impending conclusion of his seven-year run as Rafe Cameron in Outer Banks. As much as that means saying goodbye to a complicated character, the show ending also meant leaving behind his fellow cast members and a big chapter of his career.

"I'm feeling, we're feeling resolute and good and it's a bit sad, of course, but I'm excited to get back with the cast and all of us have kind of one last hurrah for sure," Starkey said. When asked whether he's happy with how the series ends for Rafe, the actor stated, "Oh, yeah, definitely. I think it's very complete. I think by the end of the tenth episode of the final season, it feels quite complete."

Outer Banks. Drew Starkey as Rafe in episode 506 of Outer Banks | Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2026

Hmmm, we'll have to keep unpacking what he could be teasing between the lines when it comes to Rafe's ending in Outer Banks season 5. But we shouldn't read too far into Starkey's reaction to finishing his scenes on the last day of filming, which the actor explains was "so emotional."

"I didn't feel anything to the lead-up, and then right after we shot the last shot, I was weeping for about two hours. It was uncontrollable. I think it was just the culmination of seven years together, a lot of memories, but yeah, I was a wreck," he continued. Starkey also revealed that video footage of this emotional reaction exists, and we can only hope it's featured in an upcoming Madelyn Cline photo dump.

The seven-episode Apple TV thriller airs through its final on Aug. 19, meaning Lucky comes to an end just the day before Outer Banks season 5 drops on Aug. 20. We don't have to go more than 24 hours without Drew Starkey on our screens. But as one show comes to an end, another and much more bittersweet ending will soon follow. It's time to prepare to be a wreck just like Drew.