Outer Banks stars 'keep saying no' to major fan-requested storyline

We're all waiting patiently, or perhaps impatiently, for Outer Banks season 5 to make it onto our watch lists. The final season of the hit Netflix original teen adventure series is currently in production and prepping for a release sometime in 2026, but that hasn't stopped fans from keep a close watch on production to check and see if any of their wish list storylines are happening.

In a new interview with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, in which the actress spoke about her recent roles in movies I Know What You Did Last Summer and The Map That Leads to You, she also revealed some key teases about the forthcoming OBX season 5 that's she working hard on right now. She revealed her one request for season 5 and shared the storyline the cast doesn't want.

Since the series premiered on Netflix in 2020 and became a breakout sensation during the pandemic, Outer Banks fans have been very vocal about the character pairings they like, don't like, and still want to see happen. One of those popularly shipped pairing is between Pogue ride-or-die Kiara (Madison Bailey) and Kook villain Rafe (Drew Starkey). Sorry to burst your bubble, but Cline says "No!"

Outer Banks. (L to R) Madison Bailey as Kiara, Drew Starkey as Rafe in episode 302 of Outer Banks | Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2023

OBX cast doesn't want to see Kie and Rafe get together

Speaking with Variety, Cline was asked her thoughts about Kie's romantic future now that Rudy Pankow has left the show following JJ being killed in season 4. She didn't mince words about her feelings toward Kie getting together with Rafe, her character Sarah's older brother: "I hate that." While some fans agree with her, other definitely want to see that ship set sail.

"I really don’t want to yuck anyone’s yum, but I actually think that that’s really yuck. Just because there’s a single character doesn’t mean she has to get with anyone, especially not the psychotic older brother. But maybe that’s just me!" Cline explained to Variety. She also confessed she gets the "I can fix him" element, but she believes Kie deserves better and Rafe "deserves a therapist."

Outer Banks. (L to R) Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara, Carlacia Grant as Cleo in episode 403 of Outer Banks | Cr. Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix © 2024

Cline doesn't agree with the mindset that "just because there's a single girl, we refuse to try and pass the Bechdel test." After everything that Kie has been through, not only with JJ's death but with her parents, pushing her into another romance with a character that's known to be abusive, volatile, and an actual murderer doesn't do her character justice. As Cline explained:

"So much has happened to her. She’s gone through so much, and to just throw her into a relationship storyline, I think kind of downplays all the exploration of grief, and basically her whole arc. Kiara’s always been such a strong character, and I love seeing her explore coming into her power."

But Cline isn't alone in feeling that way about Kie and Rafe getting together just because she's single and Bailey and Starkey have chemistry. The actress admitted that the cast feels the same way, referring to the collective cast as shooting down that fan-requested storyline. As she told Variety, "I know there are shippers — they keep saying it, we keep saying no!"

Kie and Rafe have certainly had their moments where it seemed like they have an odd connection that's worth exploring, but just because we like Drew Starkey doesn't mean we need Kie to be the person to jump start Rafe's redemption arc. Outer Banks doesn't need its Buffy and Spike relationship (Google it if you're unfamiliar), and thankfully Cline and the cast are adamant about that.

If we're to take what Cline has said as a tease for OBX5, we probably shouldn't expect to see Kie jumping into a new relationship with anyone, much less Rafe, while dealing with the grief of JJ's loss. She's not on her own, though, because she has her Pogues by her side.

Stay tuned for more Outer Banks season 5 news and updates from Show Snob!