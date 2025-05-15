Overcompensating season 1 ending, explained (and why we need season 2 to happen)

This post contains spoilers from Prime Video's Overcompensating from this point forward.

Overcompensating has arrived on Prime Video, and it's a party! All eight episodes of the first season dropped at once on May 15, right on time to enroll in Yates University before the spring semester comes to an end. In the series, Benito Skinner plays a character loosely based on himself and the experiences he had as a former closeted high school jock looking to stay closeted in college.

The series delves right into the college experience with parties and relationships and figuring out your place in the social structure and also the world. Throughout the season, Benny struggles with accepting his sexuality, but toward the end of the season, he begins to face his truth and allows someone to see the real him. But the season finale's cliffhanger brings it all crashing down.

Does Benny come out to more than just one person? Will Carmen's blunder add even more strain to her friendship with Benny? What happens between Grace and Peter? The season finale of Overcompensating poses these questions (and answers most of them) while also making an excellent case for the lovable new show to return for season 2. So, what happened in the finale?

Kyle MacLachlan, Benny (Benito Skinner), Connie Britton in OVERCOMPENSATING | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Does Benny come out in Overcompensating?

Technically, Benny does come out in the Overcompensating season finale, but it wasn't his choice. Prior to this episode, Benny opened up to Carmen after she saw his heartbreak over a male crush and put two and two together. Benny also leaned on George (Owen Thiele), who knew who Benny was the moment he saw him, but still had a complicated time being honest with George. But Benny really never saw Carmen accidentally outing him to everyone coming.

While at a party in the season finale, Carmen talks to Miles (Rish Shah) outside about Benny, Flesh and Gold, and their shared dramas. The exchange seems friendly at first, but Miles moves in for a kiss. As Miles and Carmen kiss, Benny walks outside and catches them. He's heartbroken, since his best friend kissed his crush, knowing how he felt about Miles. Carmen chases after him to explain, but what comes out of her mouth isn't helpful: "You want to f-ck everybody's boyfriend!"

Their fight over Carmen kissing Miles ends with Carmen accidentally outing her best friend to not only his sister but his crush. Both Miles and Grace (Mary Beth Barone) overheard what Carmen said! The reveal leaves all four of them in stunned silence. It completely changes the dynamic between them, especially after Grace read Benny the riot act for knowing Carmen slept with Peter (Adam DiMarco) and not telling her. Benny might have his faults, but he didn't deserve to be outed.

Benny (Benito Skinner), Carmen (Wally Baram), Holmes in OVERCOMPENSATING | Courtesy of Amazon Studios

Overcompensating season 2 needs to happen

The season-ending outing gives Overcompensating plenty of story to tackle in season 2. In the blink of an eye, Benny's relationships with three people changed, and we're left to wonder what state those relationships will be in moving forward. Will he forgive Carmen? Can he forgive her? What will Grace's reaction be to finding out Benny's secret? Does Miles have anything to share? There's plenty to dive right into with another season, and Prime Video needs to make it happen!

Knowing Grace, her anger with Benny will disappear after learning what he's been going through, but her anger with Carmen will rise. Not only did Carmen sleep with Grace's boyfriend, but she outed her brother. Benny probably should still make amends with Grace for keeping Carmen's secret, but he was between a rock and a hard place. She might not have believed him anyway. Thankfully, Grace broke up with Peter before even learning Benny knew. She found out about Carmen first.

Benito Skinner has already opened up about wanting to make Overcompensating season 2, and he's even shared who he'd like to cast in a follow-up season. The streamer will likely consider the show's viewership numbers for a few weeks or up to a month before announcing an official decision on its fate. Something about the show suggests that it could become a viral hit with positive word of mouth on social media. Let's hope that happens and Prime Video renews season 2 very soon!

Watch Overcompensating on Prime Video.