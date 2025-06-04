Owen Wilson’s Apple TV+ show Stick would have made a great movie in 2005

These days, streaming services are overrun with content. There are pretty much hundreds of new shows released each month, and it's impossible to keep up with all of them. Our watch lists have become stocked with limited series that can often leave us thinking, "Well, that could have been a movie." It's reminiscent of the phrase, "This meeting could have been an email."

While some shows should have been movies instead (and I won't name names, but Netflix's The Perfect Couple comes to mind), there are other shows that perfectly capture the essence of a movie. That's how I felt watching Stick, the new Apple TV+ comedy series starring Owen Wilson that premiered on June 4. By all accounts, this could have been an excellent sports comedy in the mid-aughts.

In the series, Wilson plays fallen professional golfer Pryce Cahill. Following a dramatic ending to his career that included a public breakdown on the green, he's working at a golf supply store and driving a beat-up yellow Corvette. He's years past his divorce from ex-wife Amber-Linn (Judy Greer) and being tossed out of their former home. Pryce's life is a stagnant mess.

Until one day, when he catches a promising young golfer hitting golf balls at the driving range. Santi (Peter Dager) wasn't even supposed to be at the range and had given up golfing after his dad left. But he still has passion and extreme talent. Pryce sees potential in Santi that can not only give his life a much-needed boost but help a prodigy soar. Can you see the set up for a PG-13 movie that's equal parts hilarious and heartwarming?

Peter Dager and Owen Wilson in "Stick," now streaming on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

Stick on Apple TV+ is a new comedy worth watching

The pilot episode plays out like an extended introduction to a 2000s movie that would have starred Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, or even Wilson himself. Throughout the episode, you can see how the full story of Stick could play out with a tight 90-minute running time: Pryce convinces Santi to be his coach, they hit the road, Santi wins a lot of competitions, there's a disconnect between the two, they repair their relationship, Santi goes pro, and Pryce realizes it wasn't about him (and most likely gets back together with his wife). That's the winning formula of a hit sports comedy!

Even though that would have worked for Stick, it's not 2005, and a movie like that probably wouldn't make it to theaters anymore (it's screaming Netflix). But creator Jason Keller has fleshed out this world enough that it can exist as an ongoing series that we actually want to watch. The fact that it feels like a movie from two decades ago is nothing if not the highest compliment I could possibly pay. That means it's cozy, comforting, and nostalgic, even beyond Owen Wilson being the show's star.

Some viewers might be inclined not to tune into to Stick because they aren't fans of golf or feel like they can get whatever the series is giving from another show, like Ted Lasso. But it's charming and simple (again, complimentary) and a desperately necessary dose of levity. It's just about a depressed, down-on-his-luck guy, who can admittedly wear on you, trying to get his life back together and help a young kid realize his talent and love for a sport they share in common. Nothing more, nothing less.

Stick has so much room to grow and has already done some amazing character work. The pilot introduces the inciting incident that brought Pryce's career and marriage crumbling down. I won't spoil the reveal for those who haven't tuned in yet, but grief sure sneaks up on you and stays with you, even when you think you're out of the woods.

I'll be the first to admit that I wasn't expecting to love Stick as much as I did, but it's a real hole in one (had to sneak at least one golf pun in!). Wilson leads a great cast that also includes Marc Maron, Judy Greer, and newcomer Peter Dager. I'm rooting for the characters to succeed as much as I am for the show, which could easily be the next Apple TV+ comedy series to go the distance.

Stick releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.