Hole in one! When to watch Owen Wilson in Stick on Apple TV+ (release schedule)

After his memorable role in the Disney+ Marvel series Loki, Owen Wilson is back in the streaming world in another exciting new series. This time around, Wilson stars in the Apple TV+ comedy series Stick, a sports comedy from creator Jason Keller. The new series premieres on June 4 and continues with weekly episodes that you won't want to miss. We'll tell you when each episode drops!

In the series, Wilson plays former golf pro Pryce Cahill, who's had a pretty staggering turn of bad luck in both his personal and professional life. Looking to turn things around for himself, he decides to help out a young golf prodigy who could use a mentor while rising to the big leagues. Pryce uses the opportunity not only to give back to the next generation but to help get himself back on his feet.

Beyond Wilson, the main and guest cast of Stick also includes Peter Dager, Marc Maron, Mariana Treviño, Lilli Kay, Judy Greer, Timothy Olyphant, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. That's a pretty strong cast led by one of the most beloved comedy actors of the past 20 years. If that's not a solid reason to tune in, especially while you're looking for a Ted Lasso fix, then what is? Let's get into the release schedule!

Marc Maron and Owen Wilson in "Stick," premiering June 4, 2025 on Apple TV+ | Courtesy of Apple

When to watch new episodes of Stick on Apple TV+

Stick makes its premiere on Wednesday, June 4 on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes of the 10-episode season. Following the three-episode premiere, the season will continue with one episode released weekly on Wednesdays though the season finale on July 23. It's the perfect light-hearted and super-funny new series to add to our watch lists this summer.

While Apple TV+ schedules the episodes to be available on Wednesdays, the streamer tends to release its shows early in the United States. Some might expect the episodes to be released at midnight on the West Coast and 3 a.m. on the East Coast, but more often than not, Apple drops new episodes at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT the night before, meaning Stick could release episodes on Tuesday nights. Make sure to check your Apple watch list to see when episodes are available!

Here's a closer look at when all 10 episodes of season 1 will be released:

Episode Release Date Episode 1 Wednesday, June 4 Episode 2 Wednesday, June 4 Episode 3 Wednesday, June 4 Episode 4 Wednesday, June 11 Episode 5 Wednesday, June 18 Episode 6 Wednesday, June 25 Episode 7 Wednesday, July 2 Episode 8 Wednesday, July 9 Episode 9 Wednesday, July 16 Episode 10 Wednesday, July 23

As mentioned above, Stick will likely appeal to fans of Apple TV+'s beloved sports comedy series Ted Lasso. Of course, it's unique in its own ways, with different characters and completely different sport, but if you're interested in another series that has that has the ability to make you laugh, hit you in the feels, and make you feel inspired, then Stick could be the best holdover until Ted Lasso season 4.

Even if you aren't particularly that interested in golf, don't let that dissuade you from giving the new Apple TV+ comedy a shot. The trailer couldn't be more charming as it sets up the story of Pryce Cahill, a character that's probably as frustrating as he is endearing and easy to root for. Besides, it's always a fun time watching Owen Wilson be silly on screen. Check out the trailer below before watching the first three episodes on Apple TV+ beginning on June 4!

Stick releases new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.