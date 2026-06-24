To no surprise, the latest Yellowstone spinoff has gotten some big renewal news before its first season is even done!

Given the power of the Yellowstone brand, any TV show bearing its name will likely become a success. So it’s no surprise that Paramount+ has renewed Dutton Ranch for a second season two weeks before the season 1 finale on July 3.

The show has Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser reprising their roles as Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, who, following a ranch fire, have moved from Montana to Texas. It’s not long before they’re clashing with the power players in the region.

In a statement, Jane Wiseman, Head of Originals for Paramount+, praised the show and its huge early success.

"Beth and Rip are among the most iconic duos in television history, and we are thrilled to bring a whole new world to life with 'Dutton Ranch' for our subscribers around the world. We're also incredibly grateful to our partners, including the teams at Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios, for bringing this new series to life with such grit, heart and authenticity."

Dutton Ranch isn’t alone, as CBS likewise renewed Marshals. That spin-off features Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, now working as a U.S. Marshal in Wyoming. There haven’t been any crossovers yet between the two series, but fans are hopeful Grimes can make a cameo at some point. It looks like season 2 will give him that chance.

The renewal is no real surprise, as Deadline reported the show’s premiere drew 12.9 million streaming viewers over seven days, the biggest premiere in Paramount+ history. With such strong numbers, a second season was inevitable and will build on a strong season 1.

Kelly Reilly in Dutton Ranch - Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+. | - Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+.

What’s coming on Dutton Ranch?

The series has been amping things up as Beth and Rip are clashing with the 10 Petal Ranch, led by Beulah Jackson (Annette Bening), alongside Everett (Ed Harris), with Oreana Jackson (Natalie Alyn Lind), a wild child in a relationship with Beth and Rip’s adopted son, Carter (Finn Little).

Episode 7 was a big turn for the series. Rob-Will (Jai Courtney), Beulah’s power-hungry son, crashed the 10 Petal’s 190th birthday bash and forced his mother to name him the new heir over his brother Joaquin (Pablo Raba). That had Joaquin vowing payback. A drunken Carter stole a prized bull's head, with Beaulah seemingly suffering a heart attack.

The remaining episodes will focus on that power struggle, which will pull in Rip and Beth. While they’re concentrating on getting their own ranch going, Beth will see an opportunity in the chaos, while Rip just wants to keep Carter out of further trouble. It’ll likely build to a big confrontation and a possible cliffhanger.

So fans of Yellowstone can be happy Dutton Ranch will continue the show’s legacy and be even wilder to boot.

Dutton Ranch streams Thursdays on Paramount+.