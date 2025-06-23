Paramount+ finally announces the MobLand season 2 renewal news we saw coming

There's some extra exciting news to share with fans of the star-studded Paramount+ crime thriller series MobLand. The show, which was created by Ronan Bennett and comes from executive producer Guy Ritchie, premiered on the streamer in March 2025 and ended its 10-episode run earlier this month. But now we officially know that another season is on the way!

MobLand season 2 renewed at Paramount+

On Monday, June 23, 2025, Paramount+ made the long-awaited announcement that MobLand season 2 was renewed. While the streamer hasn't yet shared additional details about what to expect from the second season, including a production timeline or an episode count, we can assume that season 2 will follow suit with season 1 and again contain 10 all-new episodes.

However, with the announcement shared on social media, Paramount+ confirmed the returns of the show's three A-list stars. Tom Hardy, Piece Brosnan, and Helen Mirren will each be back in their roles as Harry Da Souza, Conrad Harrigan, and Maeve Harrigan. Thankfully, we have the show's stars to look forward to in season 2! Check out the streamer's announcement in the post below:

The official renewal announcement doesn't come as much of a shock based on the show's impressive ratings. For MobLand, it was always a matter of when it would be renewed, not if. After only two episodes were released, the series looked like an excellent contender for a season 2 renewal. Those impressive ratings only continued to soar as the season progressed.

In the press release for the MobLand season 2 renewal, Paramount+ states that the series is now the No. 2 most popular original series on the streamer behind Taylor Sheridan's Landman, which will also be back for season 2 (likely later this year). According to Paramount, MobLand has attracted 26 million viewers to date and spent five consecutive weeks in Nielsen's top 10 ranking.

What to expect from MobLand season 2

With the official renewal now in place, MobLand season 2 could likely begin the writing process this summer and could even potentially begin filming before the end of the year. However, Paramount+ hasn't indicated when production will start or when viewers can anticipate season 2 to premiere. For now, we're expecting (and hoping for) a release sometime in 2026, by spring or summer at the earliest.

The series centers on the Harrigan crime family in London, led by Brosnan and Mirren's characters, as they work closely with their intimidating and ruthless fixer Harry, played by Hardy. In the season 1 finale, Harry and Kevin (Paddy Considine) battled a daunting enemy in another deadly fight, and Harry later fielded an intriguing offer from Kat (Janet McTeer) that he ultimately turned down.

The season finale also found Harry getting stabbed by his wife, Jan (Joanne Froggat), and Conrad earning cheers from his fellow inmates when he left his jail cell. All of the pieces that were left in the season 1 finale ending set the stage for what's to come in season 2, which will likely be bigger, badder, and bloodier than anything we saw in season 1. MobLand's just getting started!

