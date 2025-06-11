Ali Larter reveals Landman season 2 filming progress and teases scenes with Demi Moore

Ever since Taylor Sheridan's latest hit Paramount+ series Landman scored a season 2 renewal earlier this year, fans have been waiting impatiently for updates about what to expect from the next chapter. Thankfully, filming is currently in progress on season 2 in Texas, and in a new interview from series star Ali Larter, we just learned an update on production and a tease about what to expect.

Landman season 2 halfway finished filming

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about her role as Angela Norris in Landman, Ali Larter revealed that the cast and crew are "midway" through filming season 2. Just like the first season, filming will take five months total, per Larter. The actress shared that getting back to work for season 2 hasn't been as challenging since they have gotten to know the tone, characters, and workflow:

"We did the work last year so now we’re kind of on our way. That doesn’t mean that it’s not filled with nerves every day you go to set because Taylor writes me these long monologues, and they’re tongue twisters! But the second season is definitely easier because we know these characters now." —Ali Larter

Even though Paramount+ has all but confirmed that Landman season 2 will premiere this fall, there's still a lot of work to be done before filming wraps, likely later this summer. Larter opened up about a big change between the first and second seasons, which entails the cast not knowing what's going to happen in the season finale ahead of time. Sheridan's still writing the season!

Ali Larter as Angela Norris in season 1, episode 9 of Landman streaming on Paramount+ | Photo credit: Ryan Green/Paramount+

When The Hollywood Reporter asked if Sheridan's as on-hands with season 2 as he was with season 1, Larter shared that the creator's still busy working on scripts. Larter has read seven of the 10 episodes, and when filming began, the cast had access to three. It's marked change from how the cast went about preparing for season 1, but Larter is trusting the process:

"Well, he’s still writing. Last year we had the luxury of having all 10 scripts. Now they’re just coming in. We only had three when we started. We’re all jonesing to be able to build the arc. You just have to put faith and trust into your creator. He has a vision. He knows where this is going. I’ve read up to seven at this point. So much of this season is about family. It’s the family unit, and it’s really beautiful. It’s emotional and has some very sensitive, incredible moments." —Ali Larter

In addition to sharing details about the "beautiful" family stories in Landman season 2 and giving fans a much-needed status update on filming, Larter also teased upcoming scenes with recent Oscar-nominee Demi Moore. She didn't give away what will be going down between Angela and Cami, but Larter offered this tease: "I have a big scene coming up with her in a couple weeks and I can’t wait. She’s great in this character and she has so much to offer."

Moore was previously confirmed to return as Cami in season 2, and after the events of the season 1 finale, her role will also be a bit bigger moving forward. Speaking of moving forward, Larter also spoke to her desire to see Landman continue on for many more seasons to come since the show's only just beginning. She said "as long as people keep watching us," they'll keep making the show.

Paramount+ hasn't shared an official release date for Landman season 2, but the company's earnings call last month suggested the new season will debut in November 2025. Stay tuned for more news and updates on all things Landman, Yellowstone, and Taylor Sheridan from Show Snob!