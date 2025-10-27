Paramount loses the creator of its biggest shows to massive new deal

If you thought the streaming wars were over, you're very wrong. They have simply shapeshifted and have taken on a new meaning. While the various streaming services have spent years competing with each other and trying to one-up every move, they're starting to court some of the top creators. Once again, a major player lost its top creator to one of its fiercest competitors.

Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind the Yellowstone universe and many more hit shows under the Paramount umbrella, will depart Paramount after striking up a new deal with NBCUniversal. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan's film deal at NBCUniversal begins in 2026, but his new television deal won't start until 2029 since his Paramount TV deal expires in 2028.

Deadline shares that Sheridan's deal with NBCUniversal will be a five-year overall deal that officially begins on Jan. 1, 2029. Under this deal, Sheridan will be able to create and write new shows and films for the company and its streamers, likely also including theatrically released movies. But Paramount won't be without talent as Netflix also recently lost the Duffer Brothers to Paramount.

Taylor Sheridan - 1923 Las Vegas Premiere Screening & After Party | David Becker/GettyImages

What Taylor Sheridan's Paramount departure means for the Yellowstone universe

Even though Sheridan's new deal won't begin for basically another three years, there are fans who are surely already concerned about what this means for the creator's current batch of shows under Paramount and, most especially, the Yellowstone franchise. Long story short, fans don't have to worry about the fate of Sheridan's current slate of shows just yet. It's much too soon.

Since he began these shows prior to switching deals, Sheridan will likely remain involved in them moving forward. For those keeping score, he's the creator of Paramount+ hits Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Lioness, and Landman. He's also the co-creator of Yellowstone spinoffs Y: Marshals, The Madison, and The Dutton Ranch, and Tulsa King spinoff NOLA King, all of which have yet to premiere.

By the time Sheridan officially moves operations over to NBCUniversal, some of these shows might have ended their runs. But anything that's still on the air will still be able to have Sheridan involved, though he might not be as involved as he once was. It's unlikely that Paramount will close its doors to the Yellowstone franchise even if their working relationship with Sheridan has changed.

But again, Sheridan still has plenty of time left on his Paramount contract to get more Yellowstone spinoffs off the ground and continue to produce more seasons of the shows that fans love. This isn't the end of the Yellowstone universe. After all, as we've seen with the Duffer Brothers and their imminent Netflix exit, they will still be involved with Netflix's Stranger Things spinoffs.

Just as its too soon to know what the future holds with Sheridan's work under Paramount, it's also too soon to know what he will be creating at NBCUniversal. He'll for sure create some amazing shows for Peacock, cable, and even broadcast while also taking on film. There's no doubt it will be a natural fit since Peacock remains the sole streaming home for the original Yellowstone series.

Stay tuned for more streaming TV news and updates!