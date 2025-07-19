Paramount+ officially orders Tulsa King spinoff starring Samuel L. Jackson

The world of Tulsa King is about to get even bigger and bolder. Paramount+ has officially given a series order to NOLA King, a highly anticipated spinoff of the hit crime drama, with none other than Samuel L. Jackson set to lead the charge and executive produce. This great news comes just a month after learning that the show was in the works. It just hadn't been officially confirmed until now.

With the addition of NOLA King, the Tulsa King franchise is set to expand its universe for the first time. Taylor Sheridan, creator of Tulsa King, joins Jackson as an executive producer on the new series. Sylvester Stallone (star of Tulsa King), David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox are all executive producers as well. In addition, the show is being produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios.

Dave Erickson was originally planned to be the showrunner, but had to drop out due to scheduling conflicts, as he is currently committed to running both Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown. However, he reportedly wrote the show's pilot episode. A replacement for a new showrunner is reportedly underway.

Jackson is set to play the lead character, Russell Lee Washington Jr. His character will first appear in the upcoming third season of Tulsa King before moving over to star in the spinoff. NOLA King takes place in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Washington returns after a decade-long prison stint and a failed mission to eliminate Dwight Manfredi (Stallone).

Inspired by Dwight’s rise in Tulsa and eager for a second chance, he heads back to the city he abandoned 40 years ago to reconnect with his roots and take control of its criminal underworld. But as he builds his empire, he finds himself in deep trouble with his former crime bosses in New York and long-standing enemies in New Orleans on both sides of the law.

Here's the show's official logline via a Paramount+ press release:

"NOLA KING follows Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Jackson) who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) during a ten-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York's Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all. Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned forty-years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends, and to take control of the city he left behind. In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York, and makes himself vulnerable to old NOLA foes, both criminal and cop."

Jackson is best known for starring in movies such as Shaft, Unbreakable, Coach Carter, Snakes on a Plane, Lakeview Terrace, Django Unchained, Glass, The Hateful Eight and many others. You might have also watched him in the Disney+ miniseries Secret Invasion. His most recent projects were the movies The Garfield Movie, The Piano Lesson and The Unholy Trinity. He also starred as Frank 'Black Godfather' Moten in the Peacock miniseries Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist.

Besides NOLA King, we'll see him next in the upcoming films Afterburn and The Beast. He's also starring in an untitled J. J. Abrams movie. According to Variety, production on NOLA King is expected to start sometime in early 2026. Tulsa King season 3 is set to release on Paramount+ in September 2025.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more news and coverage on Paramount+'s NOLA King.

