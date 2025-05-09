Tulsa King season 3 sets release month on Paramount+ sooner than expected

Taylor Sheridan absolutely dominates Paramount+! The Yellowstone creator's shows have been so successful on the streamer, and he's also branched out in creating others for the platform that aren't a part of the franchise. One of them is Sylvester Stallone-led series Tulsa King. We've been waiting to hear when season 3 arrives. Well, you don't have to wait any longer!

In a surprising turn of events, Tulsa King season 3 is set to premiere in September 2025. That is actually a bit earlier than expected. But, hey. We won't complain! The news was announced during a Paramount Earnings Call for Q1 2025 where the company dropped many updates about its upcoming content. Thankfully, the crime drama was one of them.

The second season premiered in September 2024 and came to a close in November of that year. So Paramount+ is setting the release window about a year from when season 2 debuted. This is really great news as the gap between seasons 1 and 2 was nearly two years, which has become the norm in the streaming industry, unfortunately. Though thankfully this won't be the case with Tulsa King season 3.

The update comes as filming the new season is still underway. The cameras started rolling in March 2025, and continue to do so. According to an Instagram post from Stallone, the cast and crew just wrapped work on season 3 episode 3 last week. Production is set up in Atlanta and Oklahoma, though there's one scene that they got to shoot in New York City for the upcoming season! There's also a bunch of new casting updates that will introduce new characters, which you can find here.

More Taylor Sheridan content is coming this year

It's going to be a Taylor Sheridan-filled back half of the year as Paramount also shared that a number of his shows are either returning or making their debut before 2025 comes to a close. Tulsa King kicks things off in September, and then you can expect a new series from Sheridan every month!

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 has been confirmed for October 2025, followed by Landman season 2 in November. A new Yellowstone spin-off about Beth and Rip, Dutton Ranch, premieres in November 2025 as well. Trying something new, there's another Western spin-off, Y: Marshals, happening at CBS in 2026, as well as the long-awaited 1944 will be coming next year as well.

See? I wasn't kidding around when I told you there's plenty of Sheridan content to look forward to starting in the fall, and heading into the new year. There's so much to look forward to, I don't know where I'm going to find the time to watch it all. But I'll figure it out because it's defintiely an exciting time to be a fan of Sheridan shows right now.

Tulsa King season 3 premieres sometime in September 2025. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the series on Paramount+.