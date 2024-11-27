Paramount is serving up a Yellowstone Thanksgiving marathon again for 2024
By Cody Schultz
Paramount is once again giving Yellowstone fans something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving! The network is going to keep its tradition alive by bringing fans the chance to spend the holiday with the Dutton family via a massive 4-day Yellowstone marathon event which is sure to delight fans of the hit series.
The 4-day Yellowstone Thanksgiving marathon will give fans the chance to relive the show in its entirety with Paramount set to air every episode of the show beginning with the series premiere. Over the span of the four days, fans can enjoy their favorite episodes in order from start to finish with the only breaks in the marathon coming in the overnight hours.
The action begins on Thanksgiving morning with the series premiere and Thanksgiving will give fans the chance to enjoy all nine episodes of the show’s first season, as well as the first five episodes of season 2 with the action closing out on Friday morning at 12:30 am.
After a quick break overnight, Paramount will finish airing the rest of season 2 across the day as well as all of season 3. Saturday will then bring all 10 episodes of season 4 as well as the first two episodes of season 5, leading up to the big finish on Sunday which will lead up to a brand new episode airing at 8/7c!
Needless to say, fans won’t want to miss this Yellowstone marathon and we’ve compiled the complete schedule below to help ensure you don’t catch your chance to enjoy your favorite episodes over the Paramount Thanksgiving Yellowstone marathon!
Yellowstone Thanksgiving 2024 marathon schedule
Thursday, Nov. 28
9 am - Season 1, Episode 1, “Daybreak”
11:04 am - Season 1, Episode 2, “Kill The Messenger:
12:18 pm - Season 1, Episode 3, “No Good Horses”
1:27 pm - Season 1, Episode 4, “The Long Black Train”
2:30 pm - Season 1, Episode 5, “Coming Home”
3:42 pm - Season 1, Episode 6, “The Remembering”
4:43 pm - Season 1, Episode 7, “A Monster Is Among Us”
5:53 pm - Season 1, Episode 8, “The Unravelling: Pt. 1”
6:55 pm - Season 1, Episode 9, “The Unravelling: Pt. 2”
8:01 pm - Season 2, Episode 1, “A Thundering”
9:09 pm - Season 2, Episode 2, “New Beginnings”
10:18 pm - Season 2, Episode 3, “The Reek of Desperation”
11:25 pm - Season 2, Episode 4, “Only Devils Left”
Friday, Nov. 29
12:30 am - Season 2, Episode 5, “Touching Your Enemy”
9 am - Season 2, Episode 6, “Blood The Boy”
10:10 am - Season 2, Episode 7, “Resurrection Day”
11:20 am. - Season 2, Episode 8, “Behind Us Only Grey”
12:28 pm - Season 2, Episode 9, “Enemies By Monday”
1:31 pm - Season 2, Episode 10, “Sins Of The Father”
2:39 pm. - Season 3, Episode 1, “The Indian Now”
3:39 pm - Season 3, Episode 2, “Freight Trains And Monsters”
4:44 pm - Season 3, Episode 3, “An Acceptable Surrender”
5:43 pm - Season 3, Episode 4, “Going Back to Cali”
6:50 pm. - Season 3, Episode 5, “Cowboys And Dreamers”
7:52 pm - Season 3, Episode 6, “All For Nothing:
8:47 pm - Season 3, Episode 7, “The Beating”
9:49 pm - Season 3, Episode 8, “I Killed A Man Today:
10:51 pm. - Season 3, Episode 9, “Meaner Than Evil:
11:53 pm - Season 3, Episode 10, “The World Is Purple”
Saturday, Nov. 30
9 am - Season 4, Episode 1, “Half The Money”
10:20 am - Season 4, Episode 2, “Phantom Pain”
11:30 am - Season 4, Episode 3, “All I See Is You”
12:40 pm - Season 4, Episode 4, “Winning Or Learning”
1:50 pm. - Season 4, Episode 5, “Under A Blanket of Red”
2:57 pm - Season 4, Episode 6, “I Want To Be Him:
4:06 pm - Season 4, Episode 7, “Keep The Wolves Close”
5:23 pm - Season 4, Episode 8, “No Kindness For The Coward”
6:29 pm - Season 4, Episode 9, “No Such Thing As Fair”
7:47 pm - Season 4, Episode 10, “Grass On The Streets And Weeds On The Rooftop”
9:25 pm - Season 5, Episode 1, “One Hundred Years Is Nothing”
10:48 pm. - Season 5, Episode 2, “The Sting of Wisdom”
Sunday, Dec. 1
9 am - Season 5, Episode 3, “Tall Drink Of Water”
10:11 am - Season 5, Episode 4, “Horses In Heaven”
11:26 am - Season 5, Episode 5, “Watch ‘Em Ride Away”
12:35 pm - Season 5, Episode 6, “Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow And You”
1:51 pm - Season 5, Episode 7, “The Dream Is Not Me”
3:10 pm - Season 5, Episode 8, “A Knife And No Coin”
4:20 pm - Season 5, Episode 9, “Desire Is All You Need”
5:34 pm - Season 5, Episode 10, “The Apocalypse Of Change”
6:45 pm - Season 5, Episode 11, “Three Fifty-Three”
8 pm - Season 5, Episode 12 (NEW)
** Note: All times are Eastern Standard Time
Don't miss Paramount Network's Yellowstone marathon when it kicks off at 9 am ET on Thanksgiving morning!