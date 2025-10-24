PBS Masterpiece gives premiere date for a new take on a classic adventure story

PBS Masterpiece is living up to its name with a new take on one of the greatest adventure stories ever. We finally know a lot more about the new version of The Count of Monte Cristo.

The channel just announced the premiere date for their next epic, The Count of Monte Cristo. It will premiere first on PBS Masterpiece via the PBS app and Prime Video on Sunday, March 1, 2026.

The actual broadcast will begin Sunday, March 22, at 10/9c on PBS. The series premiered in Europe in October of 2024 and made its way to various other countries over the course of 2025.

It’s a big move for the streamer, yet it fits with a new take on an iconic adventure story that’s been thrilling centuries of readers.

PBS has been a mainstay for decades, bringing U.S. viewers scores of amazing literary adaptations, from Masterpiece Theater to Mystery. Like many networks, they’ve expanded into their own streaming service, PBS Masterpiece, which often airs select programming before its PBS premiere.

First published as a serialized story from 1844 to 1846, The Count of Monte Cristo is only behind The Three Musketeers as Alexandre Dumas’ most famous and beloved work. Set between 1815 and 1839, the story centers on Edmund Dantes, a young sailor in love with Mercédès, when he’s arrested on charges of treason in aiding the exiled Napoleon.

Thrown into the brutal Château d'If prison island, Edmund endures years of tortured incarceration. He’s saved by a fellow prisoner, Abbé Faria, a priest who teaches Edmund everything from philosophy to fighting. He also helps Edmund realize he was set up by his own friend Fernand and others.

After Faria dies, Edmund manages to escape, falling in with some smugglers. Using a map given by Faria, Edmund discovers a massive treasure and uses it to remake himself into the titular Count. He then returns to France, intending to get revenge by destroying all those responsible for his ordeal.

The book has seen numerous adaptations over the years, with several big-screen movies (most recently a 2024 French adaptation) and has seen versions in numerous other countries. Now, PBS is set to bring it to life yet again.

"The Count Of Monte Cristo" - Photocall - The 19th Rome Film Festival | Stefania D'Alessandro/GettyImages

The show is being promoted by PBS as one of the more faithful adaptations of the sprawling tale, with the eight episodes promising to do justice to the book. It’s helped by a truly stellar cast with Sam Claflin (currently on Prime Video's Lazarus) as Edmund, who changes over the story from innocent sailor to a dashing and conniving figure.

A major name is Oscar-winning legend Jeremy Irons as Faria, and the veteran is the perfect choice for this small but critical role. Meanwhile, Ana Girardot plays Mercédès, Michele Riondino is Edmund’s loyal aide Jacopo, Harry Taurasi is Fernand and Blake Ritson plays Baron Danglars.

With a high-powered cast, gorgeous location filming, and most importantly, a classic story to tell, The Count of Monte Cristo promises to set sail for a grand adventure next March!

The Count of Monte Cristo premieres March 1, 2026, on PBS Masterpiece.