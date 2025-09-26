Peacemaker season 2, episode 6 recap: More differences in the alternate world explored

After Chris chose to be in the alternate dimension, Peacemaker season 2, episode 6 sees the rest of the gang go on the hunt for him. It’s not long before they split up in their search.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Peacemaker season 2, episode 6.

Despite all the differences in the group, there is one thing Harcourt, Economus, and Adebayo can all agree on. They need to get Chris back, and that means heading to the alternate world for him after he chose there at the end of Peacemaker season 2, episode 5. They need someone else who can help with this, meaning Vigilante gets some more screentime.

Adrian’s use in Peacemaker season 2 has been minimal and mostly for annoying comedic relief. However, this episode gives him more to do, while giving us an insight into his effectiveness as Vigilante.

John Cena as Christopher Smith in Peacemaker season 2.

The group splits up in Peacemaker season 2, episode 6

After setting up the portal in Adrian’s mom’s house, the group head through to the alternate world. They immediately split up, although not fully by choice. As Kevin turns up at the house and sees Harcourt, he believes that it’s his Harcourt and she needs a ride to A.R.G.U.S., and so off she goes.

Meanwhile, Adrian is in aw at the alternate world, and he sets off on a mission to find his own counterpart. This leads to a surprising discovery, as he learns that his alternate person hates Peacemaker, and he even joined the Sons of Liberty to take Peacemaker down. Interesting.

As for Economus, he starts to feel sick from the strangeness of the world, and he wants to go home. Adebayo sticks by him, and off they go.

John Cena in HBO Max's Peacemaker season 2.

Harcourt finds her Chris in Peacemaker

It ends up being Harcourt who finds Chris, but that’s not without issues. Before they all came to the alternate world, the blast from the portal blasted the cocaine from one of Vigilante’s drug busts all over them. Of course, a drug dog in A.R.G.U.S. smells that and starts barking, leading to Harcourt being contained.

Chris walks in to see it, and is given a chance to speak with her, where he shares how angry he is that they all came after him. However, he does tell her how much he loves her, but she can’t do the same. This isn’t a Chris thing, though. It’s a Harcourt thing, as she admits that she doesn’t have access to her feelings, and emotionally they are in different places.

With this, Chris decides that he wants to stay in this alternate world. Naturally, Harcourt is upset, but is there any reason for Chris to go back home? Can we just overlook the relationship part of this and focus on the fact that he has a good life with his dad and his brother? Of course he would want to stay there.

Their conversation is cut short, though. The Emilia from this world turns up and sees Harcourt, immediately ordering the guards to arrest her as there’s a problem.

Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Peacemaker season 2. (Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max)

Rick Flag Sr. goes to visit a certain Superman villain

While all that is going on, we see Rick Flag pay a visit to a certain locked up villain. It shouldn’t be that much of a surprise to see Lex Luther in Peacemaker season 2, with Rick offering Lex a deal. If he helps Rick, then he can be moved to a prison without metahumans.

Well, after an attempt to negotiate something better, Lex decides to agree to the terms. This is an interesting pairing, and Lex does have a scanner that could locate the portal. Rick says that he has a mutually beneficial idea, but he doesn’t go into details, and I can’t help but think he’s lying.

David Denman in Peacemaker season 2.

The darker truth to this alternate world

Meanwhile, Adebayo and Economus wait for Chris to come home, but instead, Auggie shows up. This is just as Adebayo decides to go for a walk, so Economus has to deal with Auggie alone. Well, he quickly gives up the whole truth about Chris, and I hate that for Chris. He doesn’t get the chance of personal growth.

However, maybe he should get home, as it turns out that the world they are in is a much darker one than their own reality. As Adebayo walks around, people look at her strangely and even Kevin honks at her. Suddenly, the people chase after her, and we cut to Chris, who realizes that the U.S. flag actually has a swastika instead of stars.

Is it possible that this is Earth-X, where Naxis won World War II? It certainly seems it, and it could change everything for Chris wanting to stay. Maybe it now makes sense why Vigilante would hate this Peacemaker so much, as he is likely against the Nazi regime.

Peacemaker airs on Thursdays on HBO Max.