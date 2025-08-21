The next DCEU chapter is here so don't miss a beat of Peacemaker season 2 (release schedule)

It has been far too long, but at long last, Peacemaker season 2 is here. It’s the next part of the DCE, and you will not want to miss a beat of it.

Peacemaker season 2 was picked up back in February 2022, with filming set to happen in 2023. However, things changed as James Gunn was made co-CEO of DC Studios and started work on Superman, which was released earlier in 2025.

Then the intention was to work on the Waller spinoff series, but work on that was halted due ot the 2023 Hollywood strikes. Gunn opted to change tact once more, making Peacemaker his priority, and that’s where we are now.

Peacemaker season 2 poster. Courtesy of Max.

Peacemaker season 2 release schedule

The first episode of Peacemaker season 2 has now premiered. You can watch it on HBO Max right now, and many view it as being better than the first season. I always say that if we have to wait for something, then it better be worth it, and this show definitely is.

All eight episodes of the season have been written by James Gunn, although he’s had others step in to direct some. It’s rare for a showrunner to take over the writing of every single episode, but this does help with the consistency of the storytelling and the character development.

Each episode will air on Thursdays on HBO Max, with the streamer realizing that this is the best way to bring us a show of this caliber. Episodes drop at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on HBO Max, and that’s the way it will take place going forward.

Here’s a look at the release dates for all episodes of Peacemaker season 2:

Episode # Release Date Episode 1 August 21, 2025 Episode 2 August 28, 2025 Episode 3 September 4, 2025 Episode 4 September 11, 2025 Episode 5 September 18, 2025 Episode 6 September 25, 2025 Episode 7 October 2, 2025 Episode 8 October 9, 2025

Is Peacemaker canon in the DCU?

There have been some conflicting comments about whether Peacemaker fits in with the canonical events of the DCU. Gunn originally stated that this show isn’t canon, but then clarified that while most of the storyline works with the original DCU movies, there were some appearances of the Justice League that wouldn’t fit.

Those appearances fit the DCEU, which has not officially started. The second season is now in line with the DCEU events, and the story takes place a month after the events of the 2025 Superman. Of course, there are still DCU elements in the story, including Freddie Stroma coming back as Adrian Chase/Vigilante, Danielle Brooks coming back as Leota Adebayo, and Jennifer Holland back as Emilia Harcourt.

So, now it’s time to get stuck into the series. And make sure you watch the opening credits in full, each and every time. They’re worth it.

Peacemaker airs on Thursdays on HBO Max.