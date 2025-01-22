Peacock made the right move cancelling this horror series after one season

Peacock wasn’t convinced enough to continue with another season of its horror series Teacup. Almost three months after the finale dropped, the streamer announced the cancellation after the show's first season, per TVLine. So, there won't be a season 2.

Why was cancelling Teacup the right decision?

Peacock did not officially release the show’s viewership details. But one thing is for sure, Teacup did not get the significant audience numbers that it should have. It did not even make it into the Nielsen Top 10 streaming charts. And so, because it wasn't able to make an impact on the streaming charts, Teacup easily made it to cancellation after one season.

The series gained a 77 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and a rating of 6.4 on IMDb. Some RT critics even gave strong flatteries for the show, saying it pulled them in with its first two episodes. However even though the show's first-episode was a banger, the show struggled hard to keep the viewers hooked throughout.

Photo by: Mark Hill/PEACOCK

It somehow failed to keep the excitement alive after igniting some horror elements, but then drifting away with a sci-fi mess. Users on a Reddit thread also mentioned that the novel the series is based on was a super hit, while the series did not meet that standard in comparison. They had a “hard time liking any of the characters or caring what was even going on”.

And we have to agree. Teacup did not do justice to the book's narrative. The storyline made an explicit tonal shift, which left the audience alienated and disconnected from the characters. And that is where Peacock made the right move to cancel it altogether.

Based on the bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon, the story revolves around a mysterious threat that takes hold of an area in rural Georgia where a bunch of people live. Despite the threat remaining unknown to them, they come together to fight it off.

The writer and executive producer of the show, Ian McCulloch with James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett as executive producers through their company Atomic Monster were associated with the show. The first two episodes were directed and executive produced by E.L. Katz whereas the last two episodes were directed by Kevin Tancharoen. Francisca X. Hu and Tancharoen were also part of the project along with McCammon who was another executive producer of the show via UCP studio.

The cast includesThe Handmaid's Tale actress Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman Kathy Baker, Emilie Bierre, Caleb Dolden, Alice Kremelberg, Chaske Spencer, and Boris McGiver.

Teacup is streaming on Peacock.