The 6 The Handmaid's Tale season 6 first-look images you may have missed

Just look at that smile. That look has become June's signature smile in The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu. And with the sixth and final season coming up this spring, we're taking every bit of news we can get. Thankfully, the streamer released six first-look images a while ago. Though you may have missed them with the hectic holiday season.

And so, we're here to talk about the photos, especially since Hulu is still pretty tight-lipped on what we can expect to see. We don't even have an official release date or trailer yet! The Handmaid's Tale season 6 premieres sometime in April 2025. It's crazy that this is the final season. Though I'm ready to see how this story and June's journey is going to end.

And though the images reveal almost all of the main characters, not everyone is going to make it to the end according to the dystopian drama's producer. For more details about what he said exactly, click here.

The Handmaid's Tale season 6 first-look photos

Alright, onto the images! Other than June's photo above, we also have a look at Serena. I wonder if we're getting a glimpse at her new home. As we saw at the end of The Handmaid's Tale season 5, both June and Serena were on the same train, booking it out of Canada as it's not safe there for them anymore. But I'm sure no matter where they go, there's trouble ahead.

Courtesy: Hulu

There's also fan-favorite Mr. Nick Blaine. His marriage has fallen apart as it's clear he's still protecting June and loves her. And now he's working as a secret informant, relaying details about Gilead to Tuello. He's working from the inside, and has always been a sort of rebel. I just hope he doesn't get into trouble because of it. Maybe he, June, and Nichole will be able to reunite for good. That's what I'm hoping for!

Courtesy: Hulu

Poor Luke is in big trouble, I don't know how he's going to get out of this one. He beat up a man who almost ran June over on purpose. The Gilead escapees are not being welcomed into Canada anymore, and it's getting violent and dangerous. I expect we're going to see Luke's trial, and of course Moira and Rita will be there to support him. Especially since June and Nicole are gone. Man, everyone is looking so serious in all of these photos. It is one of the most intense shows, rarely any pleasant times. Sheesh.

Courtesy: Hulu

Courtesy: Hulu

Finally we have Aunt Lydia, and I wonder who that person is behind her. The series has sort of been trying to give her a redemption arc, and I'm really lukewarm about it. It's hard to forget all she's done. She and Janine are not on good terms right now either as she lashed out when Naomi called her Ofjoseph. If the series really wants to end the sixth season with a bit of a redemption for Aunt Lydia, she's going to have to start making some bigger actions to actually protect the girls in her charge. Even more than what she's been doing now.

Courtesy: Hulu

Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about The Handmaid's Tale season 6 coming in April 2025 on Hulu.